Only women succeed in performing this very simple gesture, take the test!

This small, innocuous movement of the arms, which seems very simple, actually turns out to be impossible for men. Women get there without any problem. How to explain it?

If many physical characteristics differentiate men and women, did you know that there is even a gesture, however very simple, that women manage to do but not men? We're not talking about clichés, like "men can't do two things at the same time, women can", but really about physical ability. You can do the exercise in seconds to see it for yourself.

To do the test, stand and squeeze both of your bent forearms in front of you, vertically. Both elbows should be bent together in front of your torso and both fists should be closed together, under your chin. Then, straighten both arms at the same time, trying to keep the forearms together, from the elbows to the fists. In terms of the hands, no problem, but you will notice that the two elbows remain together in women while they will end up moving apart in men. It was Michel Cymes who recently demonstrated in a video: the angle between the bones of the forearm and the arm differs depending on whether you are a man or a woman, this is what makes it possible or not to pass the test according to the expert.

There are sometimes exceptions so it's up to you to take the test with your friends or your spouse. Other challenges that only women would succeed in are also circulating on social networks. One of them has been very successful: the chair exercise. To do it, first stand facing a wall with three feet of distance. Lean forward with your back at a right angle and your head against the wall. Slide a chair or stool under your abdomen, then grab it to hold the seat against your torso. The exercise: you must then get up while holding the chair against you. Most of the time men struggle to stand up.

This phenomenon could be explained by a difference in center of gravity. Without the wall, men would be likely to fall forward. Located between the navel and the pubis, when bending, the center of gravity moves and ends up exceeding the tips of the feet. In women, this center of gravity is located a little lower and therefore does not extend beyond the feet during this exercise. On this challenge, a professor from Cambridge University believes that it is also size that comes into play: "men have bigger feet than women. Two steps back for a man puts him about 60 feet away cm, but for a woman it’s more like 50cm,” he detailed in tabloid The Sun.

There is another exercise that proves very difficult for men. To attempt it, you must place yourself on all fours, leaning on your elbows and not your hands. Once positioned, you must place your arms behind your back, without falling or tipping forward. Once again, the explanation for the majority success of women would be linked to the center of gravity.