Only two products are needed to remove dirt from window frames - scrubbing will be a thing of the past

If you always put off cleaning your window frames, you will love this miracle-working technique.

Among the worst housekeeping chores is cleaning windows. If we take the time to clean our windows from time to time, we often put off the laborious task of framing and railing windows and sliding doors until later. When considering the entire house, it is easy to underestimate the importance of these seemingly minor details because it is a part that is not seen.

And yet, we should pay a little more attention to it because a lot of dirt accumulates there. Between pollution, dust, leaves, we find things. And the longer we wait, the more difficult it is to dislodge them. Rather than taking your broom, preparing a magic potion with black soap and using elbow grease, we found on Instagram a fun, quick and effortless way to clean this part of the house often neglected.

For this technique, you will need a cup of baking soda and white vinegar. Spread your baking soda on the window rail, then pour in the white vinegar. A chemical reaction will occur. Don't worry, it's completely normal if it foams a lot and it's not dangerous. It is this effect which will dislodge all the dirt and prevent you from scrubbing. You'll feel like you're back in high school chemistry class. Leave to act while waiting for the bubbles to simmer. Finally, the last, very simple step consists of simply removing the remaining product using a clean cloth.

With almost 1 million views and over 20,000 likes, this video will surprise you. The result is stunning ! This technique turns the chore of cleaning into an extremely simple process. Some will even see it as a fun experience.

You can try it on your window rails, but also in your toilet bowl to remove encrusted limescale or to unblock pipes. The reaction between the two products works miracles.