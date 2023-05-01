Only the brightest can find the hidden Y in 8 seconds

Speed ​​Test: In this puzzle try to find the hidden Y between the groups of letters 'X' and 'K'. Only the fastest people can see the Y in 8 seconds.

In the image above, you need to find the hidden letter between the 'X' and 'K' letter groups. A sharp mind can identify the hidden letter in 8 seconds. Since the answer is rather difficult, you will need to carefully consider every detail before answering the question. Be careful, the answers to this game are given just below the question, so make sure you don't go too far down so you don't cheat.

In this puzzle, you have to find the hidden letter between the rows of X and K. There are 5 rows of X and 3 of K. To find the hidden letter in 8 seconds, you have to quickly look at all the rows and columns. The answer is simple: the hidden letter is the 'Y', located in the 4th row and 13th column among the Xs.