One-month-old baby kidnapped from Meaux hospital center: mother and child found

End of kidnapping alert. The Meaux public prosecutor announced Friday evening that the mother and her one-month-old daughter had been found, providing more information on the case.

One-month-old Neilylah has been found safe and sound. The little girl had been kidnapped from the Meaux hospital center on Thursday January 18, between 7:35 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., by her mother, a 21-year-old young woman named Tracy. The kidnapping alert, which was triggered this Friday at the end of the afternoon, due to “the few resources available to the mother, the weather outside, and the fact that the baby was hospitalized until now", is now lifted.

The public prosecutor of Meaux, Jean-Baptiste Bladier, held a press conference shortly after 7 p.m. this Friday evening. After announcing that the mother and child had been found, thanks to "the vigilance of one person", a woman who had heard of the kidnapping alert, it seems, and who was able to identify this mother and this infant in the commune of Sevran, he returned to the circumstances of the case.

Born on December 16, Neillah, one month old, had been hospitalized since her birth for health reasons. During his hospitalization, several health professionals were able to observe that his mother, who is also homeless, could behave brutally towards the infant and had several times verbalized the desire to attack him. . It was also noted that the young woman was having difficulty in her new role as a mother and regularly put her child in danger despite repeated explanations from medical staff to explain the right ways to proceed. Thus, on January 17, the mother was informed that her baby was going to be temporarily taken away from her. An announcement that was taken rather well at the time, but which led to the child's kidnapping the next day. The young mother was taken into police custody this Friday evening.