One million retirees will finally receive their real pension: an increase of €115

The amount of many pensions will increase much more than expected.

It is a curious arrangement to say the least which will come to an end. In France, when an employee working in the private sector retires, a pension is paid for the rest of his or her life by the State, on the one hand, and by another organization (Argic-Arcco), on the other. go. Except that the latter financially sanctions any person who stops working as soon as the law allows them to do so.

Since 2019, workers stopping their careers as soon as they have earned the full rate have received less than the pension to which they are truly entitled. A reduction of 10% is in fact applied during the first three years of retirement, or until age 67, to encourage people to work and contribute more. But the provision will end.

Negotiations between unions and employers made it possible to eliminate this reduction in pension, from April 1, 2024. In a few months, around a million retirees who left at the full rate acquired will therefore be able to receive the true amount of their pension. , without waiting for the end of these three years. This will concern those who stopped between May 1, 2021 and November 30, 2023.

For retirees who retire at the full rate acquired, from December 1, 2023, this penalty will no longer apply.

Pension amounts will therefore automatically increase for the retirees concerned, in addition to the increases already planned. The share of the supplementary pension will be increased by 4.9% on November 1, then, therefore, by 10% on April 1, 2024. In the meantime, the basic pension will also be increased by 5.2%, on January 1.

For a retiree receiving €1,400 in retirement - the average amount in France - on October 1 (€980 basic €420 from Argic-Arcco), the various increases will bring the total amount to €1,515.59, following this schedule:

A gain of more than €100, on average, which should not be too much to cope with galloping inflation, especially as bills will continue to increase.