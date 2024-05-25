On which TV channel and when to watch the Monaco Grand Prix? Departure time and TV program

Want to follow the Monaco Grand Prix this Sunday? Here is everything you need to know and the complete TV schedule.

It's the day of the most anticipated F1 Grand Prix of the year, the Monaco GP. The 2024 edition of the famous race in the streets of the Principality takes place this Sunday, May 26. Would you like to see the departure on TV, unless you have obtained your ticket or your yacht berth in the marina?! The Grand Prix is ​​of course broadcast live this Sunday, following an epic qualifying session on Saturday.

Join us at 3 p.m. French time this Sunday to follow the Monaco Grand Prix on Canal. Please note, this time, the Monaco Grand Prix does not have unencrypted broadcasts. You must therefore be a Canal subscriber to be able to watch this race, broadcast at 3 p.m. on the premium channel Canal. The broadcast is scheduled from 12:50 p.m. with the pilots' parade. Fans will also be able to switch to Canal Sport 360 (before returning to Canal for departure) if they want to follow the show “La Grille”.

This show will take a look back at the start of the weekend and the qualifying session. She saw Charles Leclerc take pole position ahead of McLaren's young Australian, Oscar Piastri. On the second row, we find the 2nd Ferrari, that of Carlos Sainz in front of the other McLaren, of Lando Norris, winner of his first GP this year at Imola. In difficulty with his Red Bull RB20 in the narrow streets of the Principality, Max Verstappen will only start 6th, between the two Mercedes of George Russell 5th and Lewis Hamilton 7th. Note the good performances of the Alpine since Pierre Gasly was able to climb into Q3 before setting the 10th time when Esteban Ocon positioned himself at the gates of the top 10 with his 11th place on the grid.

Here is the complete starting grid. Note that the two Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were finally disqualified for a DRS problem and will start from the pit lane, forced to change rear wings before the Grand Prix.

Will Charles Leclerc finally manage to win in the streets of Monaco, he who was so often unlucky during his home Grand Prix? Will the Monegasque be able to resist the lively McLarens boosted by Norris' recent victory at Imola? Can the Mercedes in ambush join the fight? What reaction did Max Verstappen have? Finally, can the Alpine dream of a great weekend punctuated with points? So many questions that make this 2024 Monaco GP an edition not to be missed!