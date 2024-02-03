On the left, the European battle begins strong behind the scenes

If they remain cordial in public, the four left-wing candidates fully intend to achieve better scores than their colleagues.

The memory of Nupes is already far away. Despite the determination of La France insoumise to present a common list, there are indeed four distinct lists which will go after the votes of left-wing voters on June 9, during the European elections. Manon Aubry will lead that of LFI, Raphaël Glucksmann that of Place publique and the Socialist Party, Marie Toussaint that of EELV and Léon Deffontaines that of the PCF. Officially, everyone is going on campaign, good comrades. But in reality, everyone plays a big role for the future of their party in the recomposition of the left.

“Let everyone achieve the best possible score”, is the wish expressed by Marie Toussaint to Franceinfo. The young Léon Deffontaines also says he hopes for “more deputies than in 2019” for the left. On the sets, everyone prefers to designate their real opponents: the Macronists and the National Rally. Except that each party will have to fight to exist in these European elections. And as the first two places seem lost in advance, the electorate of friendly lists ultimately seems a more accessible target.

“We must dry out the Greens and take LFI voters tired of Mélenchon,” whispers a socialist executive to Franceinfo. Intoxicated by the polls which put Glucksmann in third position in the poll, the socialists are starting to dream, after a series of bitter electoral failures. So mechanically, in neighboring parties, Raphaël Glucksmann becomes the target of all attacks. An environmentalist describes it as the “umpteenth revival of social democracy”. Léon Deffontaines depicts in him "the dollar left which accommodates liberalism".

As for Manon Aubry, who campaigns on nostalgia for the ephemeral Nupes, she does not hesitate to recall every time that the groups in which the socialists and ecologists sit in the European Parliament have voted for free trade treaties , a sensitive subject in the midst of a crisis in the agricultural world.