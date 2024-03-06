OM - Villarreal: Marseille facing the long-awaited return of Marcelino! Match information

Olympique de Marseille host Villarreal this Thursday March 7 in the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League. The opportunity for a reunion between Marcelino and his former club.

OM have been in phenomenal form since the arrival of their new coach Jean-Louis Gasset. The former Ivory Coast coach brought new impetus after the departure of Gennaro Gattuso. 3/3 since the defeat against Brest which led to the departure of the Italian coach. And the victories are accompanied by the manner since the Phocaeans have scored 12 goals in three matches. "We know it's going to be hot compared to his recent statements. It made us even more want to play a big match on Thursday. They're going to have to be all ready because we're not going to give them an easy match ", assured Amine Harit regarding the return of Marcelino.

The Villarreal coach joined Spain and the Yellow Submarine after an adventure in Marseille cut short. And just like OM, the arrival of a new coach has, it seems, done good to the Spaniards who have not lost since January 13. Marcelino's players remain on two successes in a row with eight goals scored in these last two matches. "For me it's not special, all the matches are the same. We have hope, the team is on a good dynamic, we have good results", tempered the former Marseille coach.

The OM - Villarreal match will start at 9 p.m. this Thursday. It will take place at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille.

Two channels will broadcast this superb poster between OM and Villarreal. The Dutchman Serdar Gözübüyük will be the referee.

Two streaming broadcasts will also be available to follow this OM - Villarreal. 6Play and MyCanal will offer the possibility of following this shock on their platform.

Jean-Louis Gasset will always be deprived of long-term absentees. Nadir and Rongier are still injured. Samuel Gigot is also affected. The probable XI of the Phocaeans: Lopez - Clauss, Mbemba, Balerdi, Merlin - Kondogbia, Veretout, Harit - Sarr, Ndiaye, Aubameyang.

Opposite, Marcelino is more bothered than his Marseille counterpart after a gastro epidemic which could remove important men from the pitch like former Olympian Eric Bailly. In addition, Terrats, Suarez and Foyth should also be missing. The probable XI of the Yellow Submarine: Reina - Femenia, Lekovic, Mosquera, Moreno - Traoré, Capoue, Parejo, Baena - Moreno, Sorloth.

On sports betting sites, OM is the favorite. On Betclic, the Marseillais are at 1.97, the draw is at 3.67 and the Spanish victory is at 3.60. On Winamax, OM is at 1.96, the draw is at 3.65 and Villarreal's victory is at 3.70.