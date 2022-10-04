OM - Sporting Portugal: schedule, probable line-ups... Match info

OM - SPORTING PORTUGAL. Find out all the information about this match of the third day of group D of the Champions League between Olympique de Marseille and Sporting Portugal.

OM no longer have a choice in this Champions League campaign. Bottom of Group D after two defeats in as many games, the Olympians receive for the second consecutive time in the competition and must unlock their counter if they want to hope to qualify in the round of 16. After a frustrating setback against Tottenham (0-2), Tudor's men offered a pale copy against Frankfurt on the second day (0-1). A reaction is expected. "You first have to think about putting on a good performance this Tuesday and we know that at this level in the Champions League, it's all about the little details, I believe a lot in this team and in our strength, I have confidence in her for tomorrow, we will do what is necessary," said the Croatian OM coach.

Opposite Sporting Portugal seems to be walking on water in this group D. Easy winner of Frankfurt on the first day (3-0), the Portuguese then followed up with a major success against Tottenham (2-0). With two wins in two games, Ruben Amorim's players are logically in the lead and could take a big step towards the round of 16 if they were to win at the Stade Vélodrome tonight.

The match OM - Sporting Portugal starts at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday 4 October. It takes place at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille which will be behind closed doors because of the excesses against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Canal Foot and RMC Sport 1 will broadcast this OM - Sporting Portugal. Italian referee Davide Massa will be on the whistle.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to watch this OM - Sporting Portugal. Indeed, the digital platform of RMC Sport as well as that of Canal, MyCanal, will broadcast the match provided you have a subscription.

Igor Tudor could compose with almost all of his group for this OM - Sporting Portugal. Indeed, only Sead Kolasinac will be missing. On the other hand, Éric Bailly should make his return. Here is the probable Olympian XI: Lopez - Balerdi, Bailly, Gigot - Clauss, Guendouzi, Rongier, Gerson - Payet, Sanchez - Suarez.

For Ruben Amorim, three players should be missing. Indeed, Luis Neto, Daniel Bragança and Jovane Cabral will not normally travel to Marseille. Uncertainty also concerns two players. Indeed, Coates and Pedro Porro missed the training session on Monday. Here is Sporting's probable line-up: Adan - Inacio, Marsa, Reis - Esgaio, Ugarte, Alexandropoulos, Santos - Paulinho, Gomes, Goncalves.

According to sports betting sites, the favorite of this OM - Sporting Portugal remains the Olympian club. On Betclic, the Marseillais are at 2.25, the draw is at 3.45 and the Portuguese victory is at 3.20. On Unibet, OM are also at 2.25 but the draw is at 3.48 and Sporting's victory at 3.15.