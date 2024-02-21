OM – Shakhtar: Marseille in great danger in a boiling Vélodrome

A week after an avoidable draw, Olympique de Marseille is counting on the Gasset effect to revive a sick team against Shakhtar Donetsk and qualify for the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Olympique de Marseille would certainly have preferred to go through a calmer week and calmly prepare for their Europa League return play-off, but between wishes and reality, there is often a notable difference.

Sunday evening's defeat in Brest decided otherwise and precipitated the ouster of Gennaro Gattuso. Arriving last fall, the Italian technician showed himself incapable of relaunching a Marseille group weighed down by its inconsistencies and a brittle mentality. Based on this observation, the Marseille leaders recognized the failure and therefore decided to replace him and appoint Jean-Louis Gasset as head of the team. This is already the fourth coach to sit on the Marseille bench this season, symbol of the instability of the club and a crisis which is getting bogged down.

The former Ivory Coast coach, ordered to leave his post last January at the end of the CAN group stage, only had two training sessions to take charge of his squad. Too little to hope to imprint a new style on his team. Also, this 70-year-old experienced coach decided to emphasize the psychological aspect. “There must be awareness,” he told the press. A speech heard and taken up by Marseille captain Samuel Gigot. “You have to have a mental trigger and say to yourself that now it's over, there is nothing more happening,” assumes the defender, aware that the responsibility is above all that of the players.

On the way out, last week, the mental gaps of the Marseillais were once again evident. Twice in front, they were each taken back a few minutes after each of their two goals due to errors in concentration and discipline. Gasset understood this problem and listened to respond as best he could. To give confidence to his men, he should listen to them and return to the 3-5-2 which better suits the qualities of the squad. “We have to stay united and seek qualification,” continues Samuel Gigot. In this context, Gasset could count on Veretout's return to competition. Enough to give a little stability to the middle. On the other hand, Pau Lopez should miss the meeting because he is experiencing pain in his calf.

For its part, Shakhtar Donetsk intends to play spoilsport at the Vélodrome and if possible take advantage of the opposing procrastination. Last week's match was their first after a two-month break and the Ukrainians should show more rhythm. Already very lively and author of the equalizer in added time in Hamburg, Eguinaldo will constitute a significant threat with his ability to accelerate and build speed. Likewise, the Marseillais will have to be wary of Zubkov, dangerous in the first leg but clumsy in the finish. So many assets for Shakhtar, who know the play-off formula well. Last season, the Ukrainians managed to secure their qualification on penalties in Rennes.

A good memory like the one that Marino Pusic must have evoked for his men. The Croatian coach was on the Feyenoord staff when the Dutch qualified at the Vélodrome in May 2022 for the Europa Conference League final. “I’m ready to relive the experience,” he agreed with a smile. It's up to Marseillais to re-mobilize and show responsibility to avoid a contrary scenario and continue their European adventure, without experiencing a delicate end to the season.

The Europa League return play-off between Olympique de Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk will take place from 9 p.m., at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille.

The Europa League play-off first leg between Olympique de Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk will be broadcast live, on W9 unencrypted, and on Canal Foot.

The meeting between Jean-Louis Gasset's Olympique de Marseille and Marino Pusic's Shakhtar Donetsk will be available for streaming on the 6 Play and CanalPlay platforms.

Betclic: Olympique de Marseille: 1.70 / Draw: 3.82 / Shakhtar Donetsk: 4.77

Sports bets: Olympique de Marseille: 1.70 / Draw: 3.90 / Shakhtar Donetsk: 4.90

Winamax: Olympique de Marseille: 1.70 / Draw: 3.85 / Shakhtar Donetsk: 4.80

Olympique de Marseille: Blanco - Clauss, Meite, Gigot (cap.), Mbemba, Merlin - Kondogbia, Green, Veretout - Ndiaye, Aubameyang.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk - Konoplya, Bondar, Matviienko, Azarov - Stepanenko (cap.), Sudakov, Bondarenko - Zubkov, Sikan, Eguinaldo.