OM - Rennes: channel, lineups, predictions... Shocking news!

OM host Stade Rennes this Sunday, December 3, on the 14th day of Ligue 1. It is a clash between two injured beasts after a failed start to the season.

After four matches without a victory in Ligue 1, OM are looking for success. The Phocaeans, however, secured qualification for the knockout phase of the Europa League this week by defeating Ajax in a crazy match (4-3). But Gennaro Gattuso's team must confirm in the Championship if it wants to move back into the first half of the ranking. "We must be a team, we must not think in terms of individuals, we do not play tennis. Thursday's match gave us a little joy, but we must continue to behave as a team," said the Italian coach of OM.

Rennes is in a similar situation to that of its evening opponent with one exception. Indeed, unlike the Olympians, the Bretons returned to success in the Championship last week with the return of Julien Stephan to the Rouge et Noir bench. In Europe, Rennes won 3-0 against Maccabi Haifa and also secured a place for, at least, the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The match between OM and Rennes will start at 8:45 p.m. this Sunday, December 3. It will take place at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille.

PrimeVideo is the broadcaster of this meeting between OM and Rennes. Willy Delajod has been appointed to referee this match on the 14th day of Ligue 1.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this OM - Rennes is on the Amazon platform, PrimeVideo. You must have a Ligue 1 Pass subscription to watch the match.

Gennaro Gattuso could reserve a little surprise in his starting lineup for the reception of Rennes with the presence of Murillo in place of Lodi in the left lane. The probable XI of the Phocaeans: Lopez - Clauss, Gigot, Mbemba, Murillo - Kondogbia, Veretout - Ndiaye, Harit, Sarr - Aubameyang.

Julien Stephan will only have to do without Guela Doué for this meeting because the young full-back is serving his second match of suspension after his red card received against Lyon. The probable XI of Rennais: Mandanda - Assignon, Belocian, Theate, Truffert - Matic, Le Fée, Bourigeaud - Terrier, Kalimuendo, Gouri.

On sports betting sites, the Marseillais are the favorites for this match on the 14th day of Ligue 1. They are at 1.88 on Betclic, the draw is at 3.77 and the Bretons' victory is at 3.95. On Parionssport, Gattuso's men are at 1.89, the draw is at 3.80 and the Rennes victory is at 3.95.