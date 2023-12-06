Olympico turned to the advantage of Olympique de Marseille! For this late meeting of the 10th day of Ligue 1, the Marseillais largely won this evening against Olympique Lyonnais (3-0) after goals from Vitinha, Murillo and Aubameyang. This new setback pushes the Rhone residents, last in the ranking.
OM - OL: the Marseillais correct the Lyonnais who are sinking into crisis!
