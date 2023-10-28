OM - OL: lines, channel, time... Shocking news!

Olympique de Marseille hosts Olympique Lyonnais this Sunday October 29 at 8:45 p.m. in a clash with very high stakes. Discover all the information from this meeting.

Olympique de Marseille is going through a special season. After losing his coach very early in the season following the departure of Marcelino, Gennaro Gattuso arrived as a firefighter on duty but struggled to obtain results. In the ranking, the Phocéens are 8th before the start of this 10th day. On the other hand, in Europe, the Marseillais occupy first place in their group after their success this Thursday against AEK Athens (3-1) and could rely on this success to start a series of victories.

On the other hand, OL's season is even more special than that of their evening opponent. It is even catastrophic. Just like OM, Les Gones parted ways with their coach at the start of the season and the arrival of Fabio Grosso did not lead to a radical change. After nine days of Ligue 1, the Lyonnais occupy last place and have still not achieved the slightest success. “I never liked doing theater. I want to do my job, and do it well, as I want,” declared Fabio Grosso, referring to the cancellation of training this week following leaks in the press.

The OM - OL match will begin at 8:45 p.m. this Sunday, October 29. It will take place at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

It is PrimeVideo which will broadcast this Olympic match which counts for the 10th day of Ligue 1. François Letexier will be the referee for this clash.

The only streaming broadcast that will be available to follow this OM - OL will be on the Amazon platform, PrimeVideo. You must have a Ligue 1 Pass subscription to follow this match.

For this shock of the 10th day of Ligue 1, Gennaro Gattuso should be able to count on the returns of Pau Lopez, Samuel Gigot and Joaquin Correa. Only Leonardo Balerdi should miss this meeting after his red card received in Nice on the last day. The probable composition of Marseillais: Lopez - Clauss, Mbemba, Gigot, Lodi - Veretout, Rongier, Kondogbia - Sarr, Harit - Aubameyang.

Opposite, Fabio Grosso has only one slight doubt about the presence in the cages of Anthony Lopes who has a back problem. The Portuguese goalkeeper nevertheless returned to collective training at the end of the week and should be able to hold his place. The Lyon coach made a strong choice since Rayan Cherki is not in the group. The probable XI of Les Gones: Lopes - Mata, Lovren, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico - Caqueret, Akouakou, Tolisso - Nuamah Lacazette, Jeffinho.

On sports betting sites, OM is the favorite for this Olympic clash. On Betclic, the Phocéens are at 1.59, the draw is at 4.18 and the Lyon victory is at 4.95. On Unibet, the Marseillais are at 1.58, the draw is at 4.20 and the Gones are also at 4.95.