OM - Lille: schedules, line-ups, TV channel... match info

OM-LILLE. After conceding their first defeat of the season against Tottenham, OM must bounce back with the reception of Lille, counting for the 7th day of Ligue 1. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between OM and LOSC, live commentary.

After having tasted the joys of the Champions League, OM went straight on with a clash against Lille. Undefeated in Ligue 1, Igor Tudor's men will have a hard time facing Northerners, author of a good start to the season under the leadership of Paulo Fonseca. Aware of the energy spent against Tottenham, the OM technician will make some changes to his starting lineup: "There will be some changes tomorrow, it's not possible to play with the same eleven players every three days. But the team lined up on the pitch will be the strongest."

A week after their great victory obtained in Montpellier, LOSC travels again to the south of France to face OM. Currently sixth in the championship, Lille intends to play the leading roles this season, in particular with the help of its striker Jonathan David, author of 4 goals: “We are trying to progress, to move forward from match to match. I evolved to two positions. The coach helped me a little. I worked in the right lane in training. Bayo was in 9. When I came back in 9, that was my job. So nothing new. I will play where the coach asks me. Finally, Rémy Cabella and Edon Zhegrova will not be traveling to Marseille for the 7th day of Ligue 1. The two offensive players of LOSC suffer from "muscle problems", as their coach Paulo Fonseca announced at a press conference. this Friday

The meeting between OM and Lille counting for the 7th day of Ligue 1 is scheduled for 9 p.m. this Saturday, September 10

To follow this Ligue 1 shock, all you need is a Canal subscription, which broadcasts this OM - Lille on its new Canal sport 360 channel.

The match between OM and Lille will be available only on the MyCanal app.

Launched in a marathon of encounters until the next international break, OM are preparing to rotate their squad during this encounter against Lille. Rongier being suspended, Guendouzi will have to evolve a notch lower while Sanchez will return as holder.

OM: Lopez - Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac - Kabore, Guendouzi, Gueye, Clauss - Under, Payet - Sanchez

Lille: Jardim - Diakite, Fonte, Djalo, Ismaily - Andre, Gomes - Ounas, Cabella, Bamba - David

For the boomakers, OM are the natural favorites for this match with odds of 2 to 1. The draw and a win for Lille are estimated at 3.75.