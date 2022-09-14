OM - Frankfurt: a qualification already compromised, the video summary

OM - FRANKFURT. OM lost for the second time in as many matches in this group D of the Champions League after another setback against Frankfurt on Tuesday, September 13 (0-1).

OM lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday September 13 on the occasion of the second day of Group D of the Champions League (0-1). However, the Olympians had the best chances in the first half. Faced with a low and compact block from Frankfurt, the Marseillais lacked ideas. Despite everything, it was Alexis Sanchez who stood out first with a shot that ended up in the small outside net of Kevin Trapp (12th). A few minutes later, it was again him who signaled himself but his shot went, this time, over the frame after a good cross from Nuno Tavares, then signaled in an offside position. In the end, Oliver Glasner's men surprised those of Tudor after an unfortunate action. Valentin Rongier involuntarily puts the ball at the feet of Lindstrom who does not hesitate to deceive Pau Lopez and hurt OM (43rd). At the start of the second half, the Olympians continued to lack rhythm and the physiognomy was modeled on that of the first act. But Igor Tudor decided to replace his attacking trio with Suarez, Under and Harit. And that dynamited the Marseille game. A new momentum was instilled and Jonathan Clauss could have made this new wave come true with a goal but his strike ended in the arms of Kevin Trapp. Then comes the huge opportunity from Luis Suarez who completely misses his shot when he was alone at the penalty spot (71st). And while the Marseillais pushed, they will be surprised a second time by Daichi Kamada (80th). But a glimmer of hope still existed when VAR ruled out the goal for an offside position. Another glimmer of hope with the six minutes of additional time and from the start of this extra time, Luis Suarez lights a fuse but Ndicka makes a saving defensive tackle which will allow his team to leave with the three points. Tudor players will have to react if they still want to hope to qualify at home against the leader of this group D, Sporting Portugal on October 4 at 6:45 p.m.

