OM - Brighton: Marseille's first victory in the Europa League? Match information

OM - BRIGHTON. After a spectacular draw against Ajax Amsterdam, Olympique de Marseille will try to achieve their first victory in the Europa League this season with the reception of Brighton. TV broadcast, time... Discover all the information on this shock.

After a turbulent start to the season in Marseille where Marcelino left OM, Gennaro Gattuso was recruited to restore order. If the Marseillais started their Europa League campaign with a spectacular draw against Ajax Amsterdam (3-3), they are aiming for a first success this Thursday evening against Brighton. Affected in the adductors, Geoffrey Kondogbia is still absent from the Marseille group while OM can count on the return of Renan Lodi. Before facing the English club, the Italian coach praised Brighton at a press conference: "We are going to play against one of the three best teams in Europe in terms of possession. A team that can change ten players and have the same mentality and the same playing philosophy. De Zerbi, we've known him well for a long time, he's a great coach. There are no secrets. We don't have a magic wand, we have to 60 minutes doing the same. We must not lower our intensity and stay focused. If we lower our intensity, we make mistakes. I see that the players have the desire, there is a good state of mind even if "There is room to progress. We will have more time afterwards and I hope that there will not be too many players selected to work for ten days."

On the English side, Mitoma's teammates were surprised at home by AEK Athens on the first day. A complicated and unexpected performance in a group where they are the favorites for first place. Today Brighton coach, Roberto De Zerbi returned at a press conference to this period when he was courted by OM when the club was looking for a successor to Jorge Sampaoli: “Yes, it’s true that there was a possibility for me to come to Marseille. It was a great option for me but we did not find an agreement with the club. I was sad not to have come here because this stadium, these fans were a great motivation for me. But in the end it was perhaps a blessing in disguise since I found another great stadium with a great team."

The Europa League match between Marseille and Brighton is scheduled to kick off on Thursday October 5 at 6:45 p.m. at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille (France). The Ukrainian Mykola Balakin will be the referee.

Holder of the TV rights to the Europa League, Canal Foot will broadcast the match between Marseille and Brighton. W9 will also broadcast the match unencrypted.

If you want to watch the Europa League match between OM and Brighton on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or create an account on 6Play.

OM: Lopez (G) - Clauss, Mbemba, Gigot, Murillo - Ounahi, Rongier, Veretout - Ndiaye, Aubameyang, Correa.

Brighton: Steele (G) – Lamptey, Igor, Dunk, Stupinan – Gilmour, Dahoud – March, Fati, Mitoma – J.Pedro.