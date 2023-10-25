OM - AEK Athens: Marseille with its back to the wall, what time to follow the match?

Olympique de Marseille faces AEK Athens this Thursday on the third day of the Europa League (6:45 p.m.). Find the latest information about this poster.

After two draws during the first two days of the group stage of the Europa League, on the pitch of Ajax (3-3) and against Brighton (2-2), Olympique de Marseille must move up a gear superior this Thursday afternoon during the reception of AEK Athens, surprising leader of this group B. Gennaro Gattuso's players remain on a frustrating defeat in Nice (1-0), Saturday evening during the 9th day of Ligue 1 and hope to bounce back before welcoming Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday evening in the championship (8:45 p.m.). But there is no doubt that OM are not yet thinking about OL as victory is almost imperative this Thursday at the Vélodrome.

For its part, AEK Athens has had a good start to the season, both in the league (2nd place behind Olympiakos after 8 days) but also in the Europa League, with four points gleaned in two days. Not bad for a club presented as the little thumb of this group B but which beat Brighton on its lawn (2-3) before conceding the draw on its lawn against Ajax (1-1). OM will therefore have to be wary of the Greek club, after having already stumbled over Panathinaikos during the third preliminary round of the Champions League in August.

To face AEK Athens, Olympique de Marseille will not be able to count on its starting goalkeeper, Pau Lopez. Affected during the defeat in Nice last Saturday, the Spanish goalkeeper suffers from an injury to his left thigh and will be absent for at least ten days. It is therefore another Spanish goalkeeper who will start in the OM cages, Ruben Blanco. On the other hand, Jonathan Clauss, after taking a blow to the hip at the Allianz Riviera, trained normally, like Kondogbia and Veretout. Correa and Gigot are a little tight to be in the Marseille group. Marseille's probable starting XI: Blanco - Clauss, Mbemba, Balerdi, Lodi - Veretout, Kondogbia - I. Sarr, Harit, I. Ndiaye - Aubameyang.

The kickoff of the match between Olympique de Marseille and AEK Athens, counting for the 3rd day of the group stage of the Europa League, will be given at 6:45 p.m. this Thursday evening on the lawn of the Vélodrome by the Polish referee Daniel Stefanski. This match between OM and AEK will be broadcast unencrypted on W9 but also on the pay channel Canal Foot. To follow this meeting on the Internet, you must also have a subscription to watch it on the myCanal platform or have a (free) account on the 6play platform. For this Europa League match, OM are given favorites by the various sports betting sites. The odds for a Marseille victory swing between 1.6 and 2 while the odds for a Greek victory in Marseille are above 5. The odds for a draw are around 4.

