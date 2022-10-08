OM - AC Ajaccio: TV channel, schedules, line-ups... Match info

OM - AC Ajaccio. Discover all the practical information relating to the Olympique de Marseille - Ajaccio match on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1.

Igor Tudor made everyone agree. Criticized by some supporters and consultants after his induction on the Marseille bench, the Croatian tactician silenced the skeptics. After 10 league days, the Phocaeans are undefeated and have a spectacular record of seven wins and two draws in nine games. With 23 points, it is his joint-highest tally at this stage of the competition since the 1990/91 season. If in the Champions League the record was mixed, Olympique de Marseille managed to return to victory by winning (4-1) against Sporting. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Phocaeans are therefore favorites to win this derby at the Vélodrome.

Opposite, the start of the season is more complicated for the promoted Corsican. Olivier Pantaloni's men are the red lanterns of the championship with a small victory for seven defeats and a draw. "We can be worried" dropped the Corsican tactician after the game lost (3-1) at home against Clermont. It is above all the lack of efficiency in front of goal that worries. Only 5 goals in 9 games is Ajaccio's lowest total at this stage of the competition. But beware of the excess of confidence for the Marseillais who have lost 2 of the last 4 receptions of teams promoted in Ligue 1.

The kick-off of this match Marseille - Ajaccio will be given at 5:00 p.m. at the Vélodrome stadium.

The only broadcaster of this match Marseille - Ajaccio counting for the 10th day of Ligue 1 is Amazon Prime. To follow the meeting, you will therefore have to subscribe to a subscription to the paid platform.

This opposition between Olympique de Marseille and Ajaccio is available in streaming. If you want to follow the match on your smartphone, tablet or computer, all you have to do is subscribe to Amazon Prime. You will be able to follow the meeting on the medium of your choice.

For the reception of the red lantern of the championship, Igor Tudor will have to do without a usual holder in defense: Jonathan Clauss. The French international, injured against Sporting, is still not fit for the championship match. The Croatian tactician will also have to do without his handyman in midfield, Matteo Guendouzi. For the rest, the Marseille coach can count on his usual executives. Opposite, Leroy should sign his big comeback in the goals of Ajaccio while Hamouma and Mayembo, injured, will miss the call for this derby.

Marseille XI: Pau Lopez - Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi - Kabore, Veretout, Gueye, Tavares - Gerson, Harit - Alexis Sanchez.

Ajaccio XI: Leroy (or Sollacaro) - Alphonse, Avinel, Vidal, Diallo - Bayala, Mangani, Coutadeur, Spadanuda - Moussiti-Oko, El-Idrissy.

The Marseillais are obviously favorites to win this match OM - Ajaccio on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1. Igor Tudor's men are second in the standings behind Paris Saint-Germain and are still undefeated. The odds of a Marseille success at the Vélodrome vary between 1.27 (Barriere Bet) and 1.39 (Unibet). Opposite the victory of the bottom of the championship is high: 9.50 at PMU Sport and 10.00 at Netbet. Finally, for fans of draws, the odds of a tie between the two teams are 4.60 at Winamax and 4.80 at Betclic.