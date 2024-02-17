Olivier Véran: how the former minister stands out from Macron and Attal

Back in the National Assembly, the former Minister of Health Olivier Véran wants to be freer: he now wants to open "his mouth" and bring weight to the center left within the majority.

After the ministerial reshuffle and the appointment of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister, Olivier Véran, former Minister of Health and spokesperson, is no longer in the government. He therefore returns to the National Assembly and also wishes, as a doctor, to resume consultations once a week. Changes which will allow him to “rediscover a spontaneity” which allowed him “to move the lines” when he “was a deputy”, according to his comments collected by Le Parisien.

Olivier Véran seems to be delighted with this new page which is being turned: “I am joining Parliament with total freedom of speech and action, and that will do me good! They say that a minister keeps his mouth shut. therefore a former minister can reopen it. In difference, but not distrust", he says. Enough to stand out from the new government, and especially from President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. Does he have other goals in mind? “I continue to believe in overcoming, that it is possible to put aside our differences to reach a consensus when it comes to the general interest,” he hopes, he who would like the center left is more important within the majority. “The values ​​of social democracy remain very much alive,” he defends, while several right-wing political figures have joined the government. According to him, Olivier Véran believes that “this humanist, secular, republican, Europhile center left has failed us to achieve an absolute majority, but knows how to mobilize each time to block the RN”.

Because the Renaissance deputy has one objective: “to prevent the extreme right from taking power and destroying everything that we are. My line does not suffer from any ambiguity,” he defends. The former minister says he wants to “give everything”. According to Olivier Véran, we must not lecture voters or "trivialize the RN", but rather "start to doubt our certainties", because "these people are dangerous", he asserts. The MP also plans ahead, assuring that “never” he will vote for “a bill from the extreme right”. While Emmanuel Macron affirmed last week that the National Rally was part of the Republican arc, Olivier Véran, for his part, does not consider "the RN in the Republican arc".

Will Olivier Véran run in the European elections? “I read that I was a candidate, but that’s not true,” he said.