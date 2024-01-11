Olivier Véran, head of Renaissance's list in the Europeans?

Olivier Véran leaves his post as government spokesperson during the reshuffle. To turn to the Europeans?

After four years in government, Olivier Véran entrusted his dual portfolio of spokesperson and Minister Delegate for Democratic Renewal to Prisca Thevenot this Friday. His departure was however not predictable, he who always remained faithful to the line of Emmanuel Macron, even in the defense of the controversial immigration law. What if the former minister was in fact expected on another front? He could well take the lead in the Renaissance list in the European elections next June.

MEP Stéphane Séjourné was until now presented as the favorite to lead the Macronist list. But since the latter's appointment to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, it is the name of Olivier Véran that has been circulating. Still relatively popular, Véran is well known to the general public since his time at the Ministry of Health during the Covid-19 health crisis. Like Stéphane Séjourné, he comes from the ranks of the left.

When leaving his ministry, Olivier Véran did not fail to reaffirm his “social democratic, humanist, European, resolutely progressive convictions.” In his departure speech, the former spokesperson seemed determined to continue his career: "I love politics as sailors are called to the seas, I love public action as I cherished medicine, I "loves France, this little beating heart of the world, and above all I love the French," he said, adding that he "can't wait to go further alongside them."

Véran finally reaffirmed the “course that will never cease to guide [him]: continue to confront populism, the extreme right, which are a poison for our country and our democracy.” An allusion to the National Rally, far ahead in the polls for the European elections?

Unless other ambitions motivate him: "I will become a deputy again in a few weeks for my magnificent urban and mountainous constituency of Grenoble and the nearby Grésivaudan valley", he recalled. Some Grenoble media also give him desires for the 2026 municipal elections.