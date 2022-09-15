Olivier Giroud: AC Milan striker called up by Didier Deschamps?

GIROUD. Holder very regularly with AC Milan, Olivier Giroud is a serious candidate for the next list of Didier Deschamps.

Will the Frenchman make his comeback with the Blues? Summoned only when Karim Benzema was injured, the AC Milan player could once again take advantage of the absence of the Real Madrid striker due to injury on Didier Deschamps' next list this Thursday, September 15 and for good reason. Still a scorer this Wednesday with his club in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb, the Frenchman has been one of the architects of the revival of the Italian club for more than a year and is currently the top scorer in all competitions for the Milanese.

"I hope not to stop there. To still want is important at my age (36 years old on September 30, 112 caps, 48 ​​goals). (On the Deschamps list for Qatar) I don't know if I'll be there but it must be a goal to have the possibility of participating in a third World Cup. I'm not going to say that I'm not thinking about it. If I'm world champion, something will have to be done bit crazy. Shave my beard! (smile) "launched Olivier Giroud a few days ago on Téléfoot.

Born on September 30, 1986 in Chambéry, Olivier Giroud began his professional career in 2005 under the colors of the Grenoble Foot 38 club, where he was trained. Then passed by Istres then by Tours between 2007 and 2010, the tricolor striker discovered Ligue 1 in 2010 after being the top scorer in Ligue 2 that same year. In his new Montpellier jersey, Olivier Giroud continues to perform well, and multiplies the goals. The Frenchman won the title of top scorer in 2011-2012.

Having just been crowned French champion with the Montpellier club, Olivier Giroud decided to go to England in the summer of 2012 where he joined the English championship. Under the orders of Arsene Wenger, the striker participated two years later in the victory of Arsenal in the FA Cup. A regular club starter, Olivier Giroud faces competition from Karim Benzema in the France team, who is often preferred to him as a leading striker. A luxury substitute, Olivier Giroud is nevertheless part of the adventure of the Blues at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In this competition, Olivier Giroud scored the hundredth goal for the French team in the final phase of an international competition. A left foot injury during the resumption of the 2014-2015 English championship keeps the player away from the football fields and the French team for four months.

Once back on his feet, Olivier Giroud continued his professional career with brilliance, with Arsenal FC, winning the Puskàs Prize in 2017, which rewards players who scored the best goal of the season following an acrobatic recovery against Crystal Palace. In 2018, he joined neighboring London club Chelsea FC. Thanks to his 1.93 m, he established himself as an effective scorer in one of the most difficult championships in the world, even if his place as holder is regularly called into question. His good club performances regularly earned him the confidence of Didier Deschamps in the national team. Olivier Giroud won the blue attack at Euro 2016, which ended in a lost final against Portugal and then at the 2018 World Cup. In Russia, he scored no goals but greatly contributed to the crowning of champions world.

Following his numerous selections and his number of goals, Olivier Giroud is today one of the top scorers in the French team. The player is part of the national team to participate in Euro 2021. Shortly before the start of the competition, during the preparation match against Bulgaria, he stands out by scoring two goals in the second half: he then becomes the oldest player to score a brace in a game for Les Bleus.

Olivier Giroud also lent his voice to a character in the animated film Spider-Man: New Generation and is involved in various associations such as the European Association against leukodystrophies.

Thanks to his talent with the ball, his heading game and his professionalism, Olivier Giroud has established himself as an effective striker. His club record quickly grew with a Coupe de la Ligue final in 2011 then a French championship title the following year with Montpellier. His time at Arsenal FC ended with a title of vice-champion of England in 2016, the FA Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2017, as well as the Community Shield the same years.

His record grew a little more with Chelsea FC, the club with which he won the FA Cup in 2018 and the Europa League in 2019. He was also a finalist that same year in the UEFA Super Cup, the League Cup, then again a finalist in the FA Cup in 2020 and 2021. Also in 2021, Olivier Giroud rose to the top of European football by winning the Champions League with Chelsea against Manchester City.

Very involved in the club, Olivier Giroud is not missing either in the national team. He has participated in 107 selections with the France team since 2011, scoring no less than 46 goals in total, at the dawn of Euro 2020. This extraordinary result allows him to be the second best French scorer in France team behind Thierry Henry's 51 goals, and ahead of Michel Platini's 41 goals. He was notably European vice-champion in 2016, world champion in 2018 and semi-finalist of the League of Nations in 2020.

For the 2020-2021 financial year, Olivier Giroud receives a salary of 6.7 million euros within his club, Chelsea FC. Note that the market value of the striker is estimated that same year at around 5 million euros. This estimate only takes into account club revenues, excluding other commercial or advertising partnerships. For example, Olivier Giroud's income in 2018 was estimated at 8.5 million euros gross in 2018. In addition, his salary of 6.7 million euros in club is the 60th highest salary of Premier League, the English football league. In addition to his salary and various product placements, Olivier Giroud invests in the stock market and in real estate.

When he is not on the lawns of major European stadiums, Olivier Giroud devotes himself to his lovely family. He has been married since 2011 to Jennifer Giroud, a devoted wife who put her professional career aside to support her husband. Before Olivier became a personality in the world of football, Jennifer Giroud worked in the field of beauty salons. The couple had four children: Jade and Aria, born in June 2013 and November 2020 respectively, but also Evan and Aaron, born in March 2016 and early 2018 respectively. Olivier Giroud, whose family has Italian origins , has one sister and two brothers.