OCS: how to subscribe to the streaming offer?

OCS. Broadcaster of HBO series in France, OCS launches the series House of the Dragon, spin-off of Game of Thrones. Here's how to subscribe to be able to watch the series in the best conditions.

[Updated August 21, 3:00 p.m.] The broadcast of the House of the Dragon series is once again attracting all eyes to OCS, which offers all HBO series in its catalog. Official broadcaster of Game of Thrones during its eight seasons, OCS intends to repeat the feat with its spin-off, which is scheduled to launch on August 22 in France. Are you an OCS subscriber? If so, you can discover the House of the Dragon series (and much more) in the best conditions. Not a subscriber yet? This article is made for you.

Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Walking Dead, Succession... the OCS catalog is particularly extensive. It is the only streaming service in France to offer HBO series in the US 24. A wide selection of films is also available, whether on Orange channels accessible via TV box, or on the OCS streaming service accessible on mobile, computer, tablet or smart TV. Below, we detail the access to OCS services, the catalog, the subscription prices but also the program and channels of the different OCS channels.

Like some of its competitors, OCS offers a free trial offer to its platform to allow interested parties to test the experience before subscribing. Previously lasting one month, the free trial is now 7 days to test the features and content available on OCS. To do this, simply select one of the two trial offers available (the handling is the same as for subscribing to OCS). At the end of the 7 days, if you are not satisfied with the service, you must then cancel to avoid that the price of the monthly subscription is paid in tacit renewal.

Whether you are interested in films or series available on OCS, it is very easy to subscribe to one of its offers. The simplest method is probably to subscribe to OCS via its website. Then simply choose the offer that interests you the most (see below for prices and differences in the subscription) and then register by filling in your details. Note that it is also possible to subscribe to OCS directly via your TV box or to obtain it by subscribing to a thematic Ciné/Série TV package, these are often offered by your internet and TV service providers.

From August 16, 2022, OCS offers will increase their prices following the increase in the VAT rate imposed by the tax authorities. In fact, the two main offers of OCS see their price increase by 1€ per month. As a reminder, several formulas are available to subscribe to the OCS offer. The first and cheapest is available online and allows you to subscribe to OCS without commitment to enjoy OCS and OCS on demand on computer, tablet or phone with up to two screens simultaneously. It will cost you €10.99 per month. The second offer allows you to enjoy the application on television as well as on computer, tablet and telephone for €12.99 per month without commitment and up to three screens simultaneously. These two offers benefit from a 7-day free trial (be careful, the renewal is tacit. Cancel the subscription if you only want to take advantage of the trial week).

OCS offers two main subscription offers. Their major difference is of course their price: one is offered at €10.99 per month and the other at €12.99 per month. Be aware that there is no difference in content between these two offers. Both are also without commitment of duration. On the other hand, the cheapest offer only offers access to OCS via smartphone, tablet and computer as well as 2 screens for simultaneous viewing. The second offer, two euros more expensive therefore, offers 3 screens for simultaneous viewing on smartphone, tablet and computer but also on television using a Chromecast type device and the OCS application.

OCS on demand has nothing to envy to Netflix and offers several quality series. On the streaming platform, we can notably find several seasons of HBO broadcast in US 24, such as Game of Thrones, Chernobyl or Watchmen. Find our selection of the best shows to see on OCS on demand below, listed in alphabetical order.

With four traditional TV channels and an on-demand OCS on-demand application, the OCS channel package offers a plethora of films and series to discover live or replay. OCS Max is dedicated to blockbusters but also to international series and their broadcast in US 24 as well as to original French series produced by OCS. For its part, OCS City is the channel where HBO series are broadcast exclusively either simultaneously with the United States or in US 24. It is also where independent or arthouse films are broadcast. . OCS Shock, meanwhile, offers a wide range of genre films and series: action, thriller and horror in mind. Finally, OCS Géants programs a catalog of legendary films which generally extends from the 30s to the 90s. The opportunity to see or re-watch many classics.

The four OCS channels (OCS Max, OCS City, OCS Choc and OCS Géants) are available on many TV boxes from different service providers. But it is not always easy to find them quickly. To help you, we provide a list of channels on which OCS channels can be found from the most popular providers.