Objectives and a bit of pressure: what Emmanuel Macron said to his new ministers yesterday

The Head of State set a course of action for the new ministers of Gabriel Attal's government on Friday January 12, during the first council of ministers. He asked them to be “revolutionaries” and not “managers”.

A few days after the reshuffle and the birth of Gabriel Attal's government, the President of the Republic met the new ministers on Friday January 12. He discussed with them a course of action to adopt, during the government's first council of ministers. “I don’t want ministers who administer, I want ministers who act. I don’t want managers, I want revolutionaries,” he insisted. Emmanuel Macron also insisted on producing “results” and asked for “solidarity and speed” from the new ministers.

“This government will be one of republican discipline. I do not want qualms, I want records of service,” declared the head of state, determined to assert his authority over the new tighter government. . Emmanuel Macron explained to ministers that they should embody “the spirit of 2017”, which had carried him to his first presidential election. “It is a historic responsibility. Live up to it,” he demanded.

There were fourteen people around the President of the Republic and the new Prime Minister for this first meeting at the Élysée. The secretaries of state and the delegated ministers should be appointed in the coming days. Emmanuel Macron must speak again, in a few days, for his “meeting with the Nation”. If the form remains to be determined, sources within the executive speak of a press conference.