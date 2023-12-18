Nursery growers know it well, the tree can keep its thorns until Christmas with this unstoppable trick

In December, the tree is the star of our interiors and it proudly sits in our living rooms. But to make it look as good as the first day on Christmas Eve, here's what you absolutely need to do.

As Christmas approaches, everyone is busy decorating their homes in Christmas colors. The star: the Christmas tree! Nearly 3/4 of French people buy it before December 15 to enjoy it before Christmas and undoubtedly make it easier for young and old alike to wait. But for it to remain as beautiful, as green as possible, with all its thorns and to last until Christmas, a small daily gesture is essential.

If you are from the spruce team, the traditional and fragrant fir, the most important thing is to buy it as late as possible, or to take it in a pot because it quickly loses its thorns. The Nordmann will last a little longer, but so that its branches do not sag and it does not lose its thorns, it will also need daily care.

Incredible but true, a fir tree can drink a lot of water, between one and three liters of water in 24 to 48 hours. It is therefore essential to bring him something to drink if you do not want to see him all exhausted after a few days. If you have opted for a potted tree, it is the one that will keep best, and whose maintenance will be the simplest. You can start by repotting it in a larger pot. Then you just need to water it daily so that the soil stays moist. If you've already decorated it without repotting it, don't panic! Just remember to give it a little water every day.

If you have chosen a cut tree, several options are available to you.

If it is installed on a log, place it in a large saucer, a basin or a bucket with a bottom of water. This will keep the log moist and your tree will keep its thorns longer. A tip to make it aesthetically pleasing, put a pretty red, green or gold fabric around the container. Be careful not to place the log directly on your floor, and to moisten it. You might regret it because it will damage your coating.

If your tree doesn't have a log, you need to find a solution to hold it up. The good idea: put the base of the tree in a pot (flower pot or bucket for example) with sand. This will keep your tree upright and allow you to put water in the container every day.

Finally, you can spray the branches of your tree every day to allow it to retain its needles for as long as possible. Please note, this solution is only possible if you have not decorated it with electric garlands, otherwise it can be dangerous.