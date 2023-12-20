Nupes back and reconstituted after the vote on the immigration law?

The immigration law adopted in the National Assembly seems to be an electric shock: the left is launching calls for gatherings with a view to offering a real political alternative.

If the text of the immigration law adopted delights a large part of the right, the left is saddened to see such a harsh text come into force. For now, the immigration bill was sent to the Constitutional Council by the Head of State on Wednesday, December 20, as confirmed by the government spokesperson. This is the opponents' last hope of obtaining some modifications to the text voted on Tuesday.

The opposition and even the academic community denounce this text as too strict. On the left, calls are being made to create a union that would make it possible to present real opposition to the right, which has just scored a notable victory. At the microphone of France Info on Wednesday, the leader of La France Insoumise, Mathilde Panot, planned for the future European elections of 2024. Her hopes rest on the development of a common list on the left for these next elections . “We still hope that the other Nupes parties come to their senses and take responsibility,” she said. She also raised the possibility of coming together behind an environmentalist list of which the Europe Ecology the Greens (EELV) party has already announced that Marie Toussaint would be at the head.

At France Info, Ms Panot asked herself: "Do we want the evening of the European elections to be the National Rally which is the leading force in the country? Or do we want it to be the political alternative that is leading? This is the possibility that we have, if we go together to the European elections.”

For her part, the European deputy of La France Insoumise Manon Aubry, also launched an appeal on Wednesday via her let's do it" she wrote.

These calls follow the request from the national coordinator of LFI, Manuel Bompard, announced Tuesday evening to bring together parties from the old Nupes in order to resuscitate this alliance. He published this invitation on cannot remain without a reaction commensurate with the importance of the moment.”