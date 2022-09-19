Novak Djokovic: finally a reaction to Federer's retirement

DJOKOVIC. While Roger Federer announced his retirement on social networks this Thursday, September 15, Novak Djokovic took his time to pay tribute to him.

Almost everyone reacted on social networks or in the press to pay tribute to Roger Federer who announced his retirement from the tennis courts this Thursday, September 15. All that was missing was a very big name, that of Novak Djokovic. Deprived of the US Open a few months ago because of his position on vaccination, the Serb is going through a very delicate year and is also falling in the ATP rankings.

Roger it's hard to see this day and put into words everything we shared together in this sport, he wrote. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to rethink. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and balance. It's an honor to know you on and off the pitch, and for many years to come. I know this new chapter has amazing things in store for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From my family to yours, we wish you much joy, health and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London. "

Novak Djokovic displayed an ambiguous position as soon as the coronavirus appeared in Europe, expressing his doubts, in April 2020, about vaccination, then envisaged to allow the resumption of tournaments. "Personally, I'm not for vaccines. I wouldn't like someone to force me to get vaccinated to travel," said "Nole" at the time. "I am opposed to the vaccination against Covid-19 to be able to travel. But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to decide whether I do it or not", he nevertheless nuanced at the time. "I have my own opinion on the matter, will it change at some point, I don't know."

Since then, Novak Djokovic's opinion has been radically refined. The opposition to the compulsory vaccine, at first timid, quickly became assumed and even sometimes displayed, which ultimately earned it the nickname "Novax", with the support of the antivax movement around the world. A meeting with the Bosnian conspiracy preacher Semir Osmanagić, close to the antivax, will be decried for a time in the Balkans, some authorities believing that with his words, Novak Djokovic was single-handedly slowing down local vaccination campaigns.

During the Turin Masters at the end of 2021, Novak Djokovic again went into the net against compulsory vaccination: "we should have the freedom to choose, to decide what we want to do. In this particular case, what we want inject into the body." Later, as summer approached, he publicly described the health protocol put in place for the 2021 US Open as "extreme". York.

The Serb had meanwhile created controversy in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, by organizing the Adria Tour, a tennis and charity event, during which several participants (Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki) as well as Djokovic himself and his wife Jelena had tested positive for Covid-19. These contaminations quickly triggered a flood of criticism from players in the tennis world. Lack of physical distance, hugs, farandoles with children, wild dances in a Belgrade nightclub... The images of the first stages of this Adria Tour, in Belgrade and Zadar, in the midst of a global pandemic, had indeed shocked, in particular this video captured in a nightclub in Belgrade:

On January 5, 2022, Novak Djokovic arrives on Australian soil with the firm intention of participating and winning the Australian Open. While the vaccine is mandatory to participate in the tournament, he benefits from a medical exemption which authorizes him not to be vaccinated. Tested positive for coronavirus in December, he thinks he can circumvent the rule then in force. But at the airport, the world number 1 is arrested by the border police who refuse him entry into the territory, believing that he does not sufficiently justify his medical exemption. His visa was then cancelled. The next day, the Serb was placed in detention and it was finally on January 10 that Judge Kelly lifted the visa cancellation, considering that he was unable to provide more information to the border police. He also orders his immediate release after 5 days in solitary confinement.

The Djokovic controversy will not stop there: the Australian government, via Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, has announced that it will assess the possibility of using its "personal power of cancellation". This decision is finally made on Friday, January 14. Novak Djokovic will not participate in the competition.

Novak Djokovic will speak a few weeks later, not far from Roland Garros, to justify himself. At the microphone of the BBC in mid-February, he assured: "I have never been against vaccination, but I have always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body". The Serb, believing that the "decision-making concerning [s]on body are more important than any title or anything else", then said he was ready to miss Roland-Garros and Wimbledon: "Yes, that's the price I'm willing to pay." In the end, two other tournaments will fail him.

If many voices in the world of tennis (Nadal, Kyrgios), as in the medical world have criticized the positions of Novak Djokovic, certain personalities have pleaded the cause of "Djoko". This was still the case with John McEnroe ahead of US Open 2022 on ESPN: "Politicians are interfering way too much! It was already happening in Australia; Let this guy come into the US and play the US Open. Come No! This is all ridiculous." American player and non-vaccinated, Tennys Sandgren also gave his support to Novak Djokovic: "It's shameful that the American Federation does not fight for an exemption for Novak. I can play and not him? Ridiculous."

Srdjan Djokovic, the father of Novak Djokovic also supported him several times in these positions, with more emphasis, finding in his son "the symbol and the leader of the free world, the world of nations and poor and oppressed peoples even "the Spartacus of the new world which does not tolerate injustice, colonialism and hypocrisy".

Novak Djokovic has been dragging behind him for several years the image of a follower of pseudoscientific practices and precepts, bordering on esotericism, in addition to an irreproachable lifestyle and a strict diet. The abandonment of gluten in 2014 would have allowed him, according to his own words, to boost his career but also to change his life. In 2015, the Serb even launched his own brand of gluten-free cookies, with the "Djokolife" range. In his book "Serve to win", published in 2013, the world No. 1 also explained practicing meditation and yoga exercises.

A few years ago, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Novak Djokovic used an egg-shaped chair for his physical preparation and recovery. A device called CVAC Pod which simulates physical exercises at altitude, by increasing the level of oxygen in the blood. On social networks in 2020, Novak Djokovic stood out by extolling the "powers of prayer and gratitude" on the production of energy by the body, the purification of toxic food or polluted water. ..

Novak Djokovic was born on May 22, 1987 in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. He started tennis very early at the age of four, a sport where his idol was the American Pete Sampras. Son of Srdjan and Dijana, "Nole" has two brothers who also play tennis: Marko and Djordje. Considered one of the best players in the history of the yellow ball with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic has won 21 Grand Slam titles, one less than the Spaniard. Since the start of his professional career in 2003, he has won 88 tournaments and amassed over $158 million in earnings.

Novak Djokovic is considered one of the most complete players on the circuit. On a court, the Serb can both defend and attack and his ability to return opposing serves allows him to often take the upper hand in exchanges. He is also one of the most technical players where his anticipation, his reflexes, his cushioning and his wide range of tennis are formidable. His ability to adapt to all playing surfaces is one of "Djoko's" strengths.

Novak Djokovic met Jelena Ristic during her school career in Belgrade in the early 2000s. Not everything was easy for the young lovers, since Novak played his tournaments all over the world while Jelena completed her studies in Italy. The couple finally took up residence in Monaco and decided to get married in 2014. Jelena gave birth to their son Stefan in 2014, then to a little girl named Tara in 2016. At the same time, Jelena Djokovic is director of the Novak Djokovic foundation, which the promotion of education in their native country.