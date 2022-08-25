Novak Djokovic deprived of US Open: his position on the Covid vaccine

DJOKOVIC. After winning Wimbledon in July, Novak Djokovic withdrew from the US Open on August 25, 2022. Opposed to the fight against Covid-19, the Serb maintains his positions, whatever the cost...

He was able to participate in Roland Garros in Paris and won his 7th Wimbledon this summer, his 21st Grand Slam tournament. Novak Djokovic will however be deprived of the US Open. The fervent opponent of the anti-Covid vaccine, banned from traveling to the United States, announced this Thursday, August 25 that he was forfeiting the tournament. The rumor of a withdrawal had intensified in recent days, the Serbian's vaccination status posing a problem for the American authorities.

After the Australian Open which was the subject of a slump at the start of the year, this is the second Grand Slam tournament that Novak Djokovic will miss this season. Government regulations in the United States prevent anyone from entering the country. The US Open is scheduled to start on August 29 and end on September 11.

Novak Djokovic displayed an ambiguous position as soon as the coronavirus appeared in Europe, expressing his doubts, in April 2020, about vaccination, then envisaged to allow the resumption of tournaments. "Personally, I'm not for vaccines. I wouldn't like someone to force me to get vaccinated to travel," said "Nole" at the time. "I am opposed to the vaccination against Covid-19 to be able to travel. But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to decide whether I do it or not", he nevertheless nuanced. "I have my own opinion on the matter, will it change at some point, I don't know." Over the months, his initially timid, then assumed or even sometimes displayed opposition to the anti-Covid vaccine will finally earn him the nickname "Novax", with the support of the antivax movement around the world. A meeting with the conspiratorial preacher, Semir Osmanagić, close to the antivax of Croatia will be decried for a time in the Balkans.

During the Turin Masters at the end of 2021, Novak Djokovic went to the net again against the vaccine: "we should have the freedom to choose, to decide what we want to do. In this particular case, what we want is inject into the body." Later, he will publicly describe as “extreme” the health protocol put in place for the US Open in New York. A precedent which takes all its relief with its package of 2022.

The Serb had already created controversy in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, by organizing the Adria Tour, a tennis and charity event, during which many participants (Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki) as well as Djokovic himself and his wife Jelena had tested positive for Covid-19. Contaminations which had quickly triggered a flood of criticism from actors in the world of tennis. Lack of physical distance, hugs, farandoles with children, wild dances in a Belgrade nightclub... The images of the first stages of this Adria Tour, in Belgrade and Zadar, in the midst of a global pandemic, had indeed shocked, in particular this video captured in a nightclub in Belgrade:

On January 5, 2022, Novak Djokovic arrives on Australian soil with the firm intention of participating and winning the Australian Open. While the vaccine is mandatory to participate in the tournament, he benefits from a medical exemption which authorizes him not to be vaccinated. Tested positive for coronavirus in December, he thinks he can circumvent the rule then in force. But at the airport, the world number 1 is arrested by the border police who refuse him entry into the territory, believing that he does not sufficiently justify his medical exemption. His visa was then cancelled. The next day, the Serb was placed in detention and it was finally on January 10 that Judge Kelly lifted the visa cancellation, considering that he was unable to provide more information to the border police. He also orders his immediate release after 5 days in solitary confinement.

The Djokovic controversy will not stop there: the Australian government, via Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, has announced that it will assess the possibility of using its "personal power of cancellation". This decision is finally made on Friday, January 14. Novak Djokovic will not participate in the competition.

Novak Djokovic was born on May 22, 1987 in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. He started tennis very early at the age of four, a sport where his idol was the American Pete Sampras. Son of Srdjan and Dijana, "Nole" has two brothers who also play tennis: Marko and Djordje. Considered one of the best players in the history of the yellow ball with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic has won 21 Grand Slam titles, one less than the Spaniard. Since the start of his professional career in 2003, he has won 88 tournaments and amassed over $158 million in earnings.

Novak Djokovic is considered one of the most complete players on the circuit. On a court, the Serb can both defend and attack and his ability to return opposing serves allows him to often take the upper hand in exchanges. He is also one of the most technical players where his anticipation, his reflexes, his cushioning and his wide range of tennis are formidable. His ability to adapt to all playing surfaces is one of "Djoko's" strengths.

Novak Djokovic met Jelena Ristic during her school career in Belgrade in the early 2000s. Not everything was easy for the young lovers, since Novak played his tournaments all over the world while Jelena completed her studies in Italy. The couple finally took up residence in Monaco and decided to get married in 2014. Jelena gave birth to their son Stefan in 2014, then to a little girl named Tara in 2016. At the same time, Jelena Djokovic is director of the Novak Djokovic foundation, which the promotion of education in their native country.