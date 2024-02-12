Nothing Phone (2a): the smartphone will be presented in early March

The Nothing firm has just confirmed the holding of a special event centered around its next smartphone: the Phone (2a).

Rumors have been circulating about a potential Nothing Phone (2a) for several weeks now. This smartphone, always imagined as a more affordable solution than the Phone (1) and Phone (2), finally seems very real. Nothing confirms the holding of an event dedicated to Nothing Phone (2) for next Tuesday, March 5.

Called “Fresh Eyes.” (which could be translated as "fresh look"), this event will be held online and can be followed on the official Nothing website from Tuesday March 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. (Paris time). The mention "Phone (2a)" is also present on the visual of the event, which leaves little doubt as to the imminent arrival of a new product from Nothing.

As a reminder, the Nothing Phone (2a) would be a smartphone with more "moderate" characteristics than the company's latest phones. Several members of the Nothing community expressed themselves about the fact that they did not want to have an ultra-powerful smartphone, but one that could just be good for everyday use and photography.