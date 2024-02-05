Nothing Phone (2a): the “low cost” smartphone leaked on the web

The design of the Nothing Phone (2a) has just leaked on the internet. This comes only a few days before a possible official announcement on the sidelines of MWC.

Nothing may be a fairly young company in the world of smartphones, but the firm is not immune to information leaks! While numerous rumors have been circulating for several weeks regarding the upcoming release of a "low cost" Nothing phone, it is the leaker OnLeaks and the SmartPrix site which are exclusively revealing the design of the Nothing Phone (2a).

This design contrasts greatly with what Nothing has accustomed us to with its Phone (1) and Phone (2). Although the photo module seems very close to the firm's two previous devices, we notice the absence of the Glyph system which was the origin and the very image of the brand with all its small LEDs on the back of the products. This choice could, however, be justified in order to lower the product cost of the Nothing Phone (2a) and make it a true entry-level smartphone.

However, these renderings seem quite close to old Nothing smartphones if we rely on the product's photo module. The two cameras are very reminiscent of those already found on the Phone (1) and the Phone (2) released in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

As a reminder, the Nothing Phone (2a) would be the first entry-level smartphone from Nothing. There is no doubt that we will have more information at the MWC in Barcelona which will be held at the end of February 2024.