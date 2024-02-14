Nothing Phone (2a): its price in France leaked online

A few days before its official presentation, the Nothing Phone (2a) continues to leak on the internet. Today, its supposed price has just been made public and which turns out to be very interesting!

Nothing is increasingly teasing the imminent announcement of its new product: the Nothing (2a). Unfortunately for the young company, this smartphone designed as "low cost" continues to leak on the web via several specialized leakers.

Latest leak to date: the launch price of the Nothing Phone (2a) in France. It is once again the Dealabs site and its specialized leaker Billbil-Kun who got their hands on this still confidential information concerning Nothing's next phone. According to leaks, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be offered in two different versions in our country with more or less storage space and RAM.

Still according to Dealabs, the Nothing Phone (2a) would be offered in two colors: black and white. This information is not surprising since the firm's products have always been offered with these two options until now.

The announced prices, however, remain quite astonishing and could make the Phone (2a) an excellent choice for the entry-level market. As a reminder, the first Nothing Phone (1) was priced at just under 500 euros when it was released in France. The Phone (2), for its part, was aimed more at the high-end market by selling for 729 euros.

However, you will have to wait a little and check the characteristics and performance of the Nothing Phone (2a) to ensure that it is a good product. Answer on March 5 for the conference event centered around Nothing's affordable phone.