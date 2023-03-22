Nothing Ear (2): discover the second generation of wireless headphones

NOTHING EAR (2). Almost two years after the release of their first product, Nothing unveils the second generation of its wireless headphones. Discover all the news, prices and release date of the Ear (2).

Nothing has just unveiled the Ear (2) wireless headphones. After the release of their first smartphone, the Phone (1), the young company Nothing returns to its beginnings by offering a second generation of its wireless headphones, the Ear (2). Officially presented on Wednesday March 22 by Carl Pei, founder of the company, this new product is available for sale today on Nothing's official website, and from March 28 on various approved sales platforms.

The design of the new Ear headphones (2) should not surprise you. Except for tiny details, these are pretty much the same headphones as the previous Ear(1) released almost two years ago. Nothing therefore chose not to change a winning formula, since the design of the Ear (1) was already presented as a strong point of the product.

The real novelties of the Ear (2) are to be found inside the headphones. The latter have more autonomy with 6 hours announced against only 4 hours for the previous generation. The box supplied with the headphones allows you to recharge the Ear (2) to enjoy them for nearly 36 hours according to the firm.

Nothing also advertises the ability to customize your audio experience. Once customization is enabled and configured via the official "Nothing X" app, you will be able to have custom-tweaked noise reduction to match your hearing habits.

Finally, the Ear (2) benefit from a multi-point connection via Bluetooth technology. The latter allows you to use the headphones on two different devices such as a smartphone and a computer, in order to juggle between the two sources.

The Ear (2) are announced with an introductory price of €149 in Europe. This price is the same as that of the Ear (1) after their price increase that occurred a year after their release. As a reminder, the release of Ear headphones (1) had been a small phenomenon since they were displayed at the aggressive price of €99. Nothing, however, had to deal with an increase in production costs, and raise the price of the Ear (1) to €149.

The new Ear (2) wireless headphones are already available. Nothing took advantage of its presentation conference to launch its new product in stride. The Ear (2) have been available since Wednesday March 22 on Nothing's official website and will be released at several authorized retailers from March 28. We'll be sure to update this article with upcoming availability and promotions.