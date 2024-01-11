Nordhal Lelandais sentenced for the sexual assault of one of his little cousins

This Friday, January 12, the Charleville-Mézières court convicted Nordahl Lelandais following a sexual assault that took place in 2017.

New sentence for Nordahl Lelandais. The man already sentenced to life imprisonment with a security sentence of 22 years for the kidnapping and murder of little Maëlys in August 2017 and to 20 years of criminal imprisonment for the murder of Corporal Arthur Noyer in April 2017, was charged again this Friday, January 12. The 40-year-old former dog handler received a one-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting one of his second cousins on March 16, 2017.

The one-year prison sentence awarded by the court is lower than the prosecution's requirements, which had actually requested two years' imprisonment during the previous trial held in November. A request justified by the charge relating to “sexual assault imposed on a minor under 15 years of age” and “threat or act of intimidation to persuade a victim not to file a complaint”. Le Figaro specifies that Mr. Lelandais is "ordered to compensate his victim to the amount of 2,000 euros and her mother to the amount of 500 euros" and that he has ten days to appeal.

Nordahl Lelandais was found guilty of touching his little cousin on the buttocks and chest when she was 14 years old. In her complaint, the young woman also accused the forty-year-old of having made death threats against her if she chose to denounce him. If the accused denied the facts during the trial, "the court considered that the victim was not falsifying and that she presented post-traumatic stress" declared president Camille Ruhlmann. Throughout the duration of the trial which took place behind closed doors at the Charleville-Mézière court in the Ardennes the attacker adopted “an attitude of systematic denial with a relatively comfortable character at the start of the hearing, which became tense over the course of the debates", according to the victim's lawyer, Me Arnault Monnier, to Le Figaro