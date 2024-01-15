Nordahl Lelandais became a father in prison: what do we know about his relationship with the mother?

Sentenced to life imprisonment, Nordahl Lelandais is now the father of a two-month-old little boy. A child conceived in Ensisheim prison (Haut-Rhin).

Nordahl Lelandais became a father in prison. Sentenced to life imprisonment in February 2022 for the murder of little Maëlys, 8 years old, and to 20 years in prison in May 2021 for the murder of Corporal Arthur Noyer but also for sexual assault on three little cousins, Lelandais is now the father of a 2-year-old baby according to information from Le Parisien. “It’s incredible that with complete impunity he allows himself to give birth to a little boy,” denounced this Tuesday, January 16, Joachim Araujo on RTL, the father of the little girl killed in 2017.

In the spring of 2022, Nordhal Lelandais was surprised by prison officers in the middle of a sexual relationship with a visitor during a visiting room according to Le Parisien. Events which took place in the Saint-Quentin-Fallavier prison (Isère). In September 2022, the former dog handler was transferred to Ensisheim prison (Haut-Rhin). The child's mother is "between 33 and 35 years old" and has settled in Ensisheim, a source told an AFP correspondent, a few hundred meters from the prison. She had met Lelandais for the first time in the Isère prison.

“A murderer, a child killer, a pedophile took his life in a prison. It’s beyond reality” declares the father of Maëlys. For her part, his mother said she was “disgusted” in a message published on the social network Facebook. “Poor child... what family did he fall into.” In the same message, she regrets "that chemical castration is not used in France".

The question now arises of the conditions of detention of Nordahl Lelandais. "I have the feeling that he is good. That he is not to be pitied. I was far from imagining a bedroom inside a prison like that" explains Joachim de Araujo, always for RTL. “For me, we need to review the laws to prevent this. It is not possible that we tolerate such a thing” he added.

"Like any prisoner, Nordahl Lelandais has the right to rebuild a life behind bars. Deprivation of liberty does not entail the suppression of other rights, in particular that of having a partner or becoming a father" explained Me Mathieu Moutous, a lawyers from Lelandais to Le Parisien. Indeed, if detainees are deprived of their liberty, nothing is done regarding their fundamental rights, which include the right to have sexual relations with the person of their choice within a very specific and regulated framework, such as, for example, family living units. The child would have been conceived in the Alsatian prison, in a family life unit (UVF).

Obtaining a family life unit is in no way a privilege, but a right for every inmate. “Any detained person may benefit, at their request, from at least one quarterly visit to a family living unit or a family visiting room, the duration of which is fixed taking into account the distance of the visitor” we can read in the article 36 of Prison Law No. 2009-1436 of November 24, 2009. A UVF can be similar to an apartment allowing you to find your loved ones without the presence of surveillance personnel. The duration of the interview can vary from 6 to 72 hours. This right is subject to the agreement of the magistrate seized of the procedural file.