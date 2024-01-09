No one uses this option on their smartphone, but it can avoid a lot of frustration

A brand new feature coming to smartphones should make life easier for many users when it comes to video calls. Will you be affected?

It is one of the fashions of recent years that seems to have entered the daily practice of smartphone users. Video, launched in the early 2000s, has really taken off with the latest generations of smartphones and the appearance of 4G offering finally sufficient transmission quality to have fluid conversations. Skype, Whatsapp, Discord... There are many apps that offer it.

Apple offers its own video mode with Facetime mode available. It allows you to make clear and easy video calls to your contacts, with the friendliness of smiles and looks. If applications allowing video calls are so popular with owners, it is also thanks to their various very practical and intuitive functions.

Apple had just announced several new features to come for Facetime, the videoconferencing application that equips its iPhones by default. And one of them should delight many users. Among the most significant new features of the latest iPhone update, the majority of users have in fact retained the addition of video messages to the answering machine.

Until now, a contact who didn't answer Facetime calls would simply let the ringtone ring for very long seconds. It was then impossible to leave a message on any answering machine, unless you went back through the traditional "telephone" of the device. A slightly annoying operation after the wait and the disappointment of having missed your interlocutor... This has now been corrected with the latest iOS 17 update available since last September.

Once installed, if one of your contacts does not answer your calls via Facetime, you can then leave them an audio or video message that they can view later!

Your interlocutor, once he has access to his iPhone, will then receive a notification from the Facetime application. The latter will tell him that a video message has been left for him on the application, and all he has to do is launch Facetime to view it. Enough to avoid a lot of frustration.