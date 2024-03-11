No need for product, this simple tip is to try first when your sink is clogged

There's one method you should definitely try first when your sink or sink is clogged, and it doesn't involve pouring a chemical down your drains.

When your kitchen or bathroom sink becomes clogged, it can quickly become a nightmare. Water no longer drains or flows poorly, and this can hinder your daily activities like cooking and washing dishes or taking a shower but also cause unpleasant odors... Not to mention costly repairs which can weigh heavily on your wallet ! Luckily, there's a simple, free trick that doesn't require using harmful chemicals.

This tip simply involves pouring boiling water down the pipes. It is a simple but powerful remedy for unclogging clogged sinks. The hot water will dissolve grease and deposits that have built up over time in the sink pipes, contributing to the blockage. On the other hand, the clog may come from pieces of food stuck in the pipes. Hot water can soften them, break them up and push them through the drainage system. Boiling water will also reduce unpleasant odors by killing bacteria.

This technique is really simple. Boil some water and pour it down the drain. Let the boiling water work in the drain for a few minutes. This will allow the hot water to dissolve the blockages and clear the passage. Finally, run hot tap water for 2 minutes to thoroughly rinse away any remaining residue.

If your sink is still clogged, it's because solid debris like pieces of food, hair or other objects are blocking the drain. Again, try this technique before calling a plumber or using a chemical drain cleaner. Simply use a ferret that you can find at most hardware and home improvement stores at an affordable price.

Remove any excess water from the sink using a mop or sponge. Carefully insert the spiral or hooked end of the ferret into the sink drain. Advance the ferret by turning the crank on the opposite end to advance the ferret further into the pipe until you encounter resistance. Generally, this is the famous cork. Continue to turn the crank while moving the ferret back and forth to try to break the blockage. Once you feel like you've dislodged the clog, slowly remove the ferret from the drain.

Run hot water down the sink to check if the blockage has been cleared. If the water flows freely, you've succeeded! Otherwise, you may have to repeat the process or consider other, more drastic solutions... Like calling a specialist to help.