No more bleach, this natural product is the best for removing yellow sweat stains

Sweat and deodorant can leave yellow marks and ruin your white or light-colored clothes. Fortunately, there are really effective natural products to make your clothes look like new and remove those unsightly stains.

Long popular for whitening clothing, bleach is unfortunately not the best product for removing yellow stains from perspiration or deodorant. On the contrary, it could cause your clothing to completely yellow. Forget this product. You will also often see that baking soda is a good product for removing stains from laundry. Although it removes many stains, it is unfortunately ineffective for whitening laundry. Choose sodium percarbonate, a truly effective natural whitening product.

How to use it ? Put very hot water in a basin with two tablespoons of percarbonate of soda. Leave your garment to soak for several hours and put it in the machine, ideally at 60 degrees. You can also use rubbing alcohol to remove stains from your white t-shirts. The limit of this solution is that it only works for white and non-fragile laundry. Fortunately, we have found solutions for your fragile clothes or your colorful clothes.

For your fragile white clothes, lemon will be your ally. Soak a cloth with lemon juice diluted with water (mix half and half) and gently dab the stain. Let your garment air dry and put it in the washing machine on the usual program.

For your colorful clothes, you can try several solutions. Here are two that have proven themselves: