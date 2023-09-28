No more bacteria, this new sponge is significantly cleaner than the others

This sponge from the United States is cleaner than a classic sponge and does not smell bad.

Keep your eyes peeled, they have invaded the shelves at Amazon, Action or Normal, but also in certain supermarkets. A new type of sponge promises to revolutionize our households and dishes at home. And it was about time because these small everyday objects are real breeding grounds for germs. So much so that the sponge is even the second dirtiest object/place in the house, ahead of the toilet, and behind the sink and shower filters! According to a 2017 study, one cubic centimeter of sponge can contain up to 54 billion bacteria. A huge figure when around sixty bacteria have been identified, including Escherichia Coli, but also Salmonella and Staphylococcus.

Faced with this proliferation, it is generally recommended to change sponges every week, a gesture which is neither economical nor ecological. There are also washable sponges, but they never dry and this contributes to the proliferation of bacteria, but also to bad odors. A new option has appeared on the shelves. Coming from the United States, the Scrub Daddy sponge promises to do better than our good old green and yellow sponge.

Don't be fooled by its smiley shape or its color, the sponge is not a gadget. If it is talked about, it is above all for its multi-function side and its effectiveness in cleaning all surfaces without damaging them. His secret? It can take two different textures.

Under cold water, it will be rigid (to clean greasy surfaces, remove limescale from the sink, peel vegetables, clean shoes, etc.), and on the contrary, if you run it under hot water, it will transform and become flexible (to easily clean glasses or cups for example). But its biggest asset in our opinion is its honeycomb side which allows it not to retain dirt. You run it under water, squeeze it, and all the accumulated dirt (including grease) washes away. The sponge will be dry in 1 hour.

We also like the fact that it doesn't smell bad, the scourge of yellow and green sponges! So, ready to test this revolutionary sponge? If its price (4.99 euros per unit or 12.95 for 3)) is a little higher than a classic sponge, it remains accessible. And above all, you will change it less often.