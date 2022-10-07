No Man's Sky: where to find the Nintendo Switch version at the best price?

Having become an example of abnegation, motivation and resilience after its failed launch in 2016, No Man's Sky arrives on Nintendo Switch in a version similar in all respects to those of other platforms.

[Updated on October 7, 2022 at 5:23 p.m.] Originally released in 2016 and immediately become a pariah for its multiple shortcomings, No Man's Sky has since continued its journey to become one of the most complete space adventure games Of the history. In question, more than fifteen updates, tireless work by its developer Hello Games, and a desire to provide a high-end experience with relatively small means. Today, No Man's Sky enters its version 4.0 with the Waypoint update. A huge update that brings many new features, and which coincides with the launch of the game on Nintendo Switch. We explain everything about No Man's Sky Waypoint, before offering you the best options to find it on Switch.

The Nintendo Switch celebrates the arrival of a new member of its catalog with the release of No Man's Sky. The game has been available on Nintendo's hybrid console since October 7, and offers an experience in all respects similar to that offered by other platforms. The little Nintendo Switch proves once again that it has it in the belly, and will allow you to cross and explore the galaxy up and down and across, in HD and at 60 frames per second. The game is sold for €59.99 on the Nintendo Store all the same, a price that might seem quite high when you can find the game on PC for €15.99. But don't worry, we'll find it for you at the best price.

The Waypoint update aims to introduce different game modes to provide more customization options for players, such as allowing a game to focus on crafting, exploring, fighting, or all at the same time. Good news for novice players who will be able to familiarize themselves with the world of No Man's Sky in peace. Additionally, Update 4.0 introduces new collectables, a new milestone system, and completely new mission content. The inventories have been completely revised and the limits of the levels of your ship, weapon and armor pushed back. Crafting has also been greatly facilitated, reflecting the desire to improve the ergonomics of the game.

The "Endurance" extension proves to us that No Man's Sky deserves a look more than ever. The game remains extremely followed by its developers, and offers a quite incomparable sandbox experience, which will appeal to lovers of exploration, science fiction and construction. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It is also fully part of the games available in the Xbox Game Pass subscription.