Nintendo Direct: Zelda, Bayonetta... What to take away from the Switch conference?

Nintendo invited us to a big show this afternoon, a Nintendo Direct presentation of about forty minutes which had the gift of presenting us with a lot of information and novelties. We explain all this to you.

[Updated September 13, 2022 5:08 PM] After taking a long vacation during the gaming world's summer festivities, Nintendo also made its big comeback this Tuesday. The giant Japanese studio offered us a Nintendo Direct conference of about forty minutes which was dedicated to the next releases of its flagship console, the Nintendo Switch. A small event of substantial duration, which brought us news of highly anticipated titles for fans, and a good big pile of JRPGs for fans.

Well the answer to this question is quite short, you can rewatch it just below, or directly on Nintendo's official YouTube page. The broadcast took place on Wednesday, September 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Nintendo hit hard this Tuesday with more than forty minutes of game presentation. The one that got the ball rolling is none other than Fire Emblem Engage, the next iteration of the turn-based JRPG license. Its release is scheduled for January 20, 2023. It will be available in normal version and in collector's version. We then learned that It Takes Two is coming to Nintendo Switch! Hazelight Studio's masterpiece will be available on console on November 4, 2022, and will feature split-screen, online and local co-op experience. At the beginning of 2023, we will also be able to discover Project Zero: The mask of the lunar eclipse for the first time in Europe. An adventure made up of mysteries and enigmas which has already been a resounding success in Japan.

For cartoon lovers, we could also see the next SpongeBob game: The Cosmic Shake, which will arrive in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, with the original voices of the cartoon, please. Among the expected announcements, we were also able to enjoy gameplay sequences from Mario and the Rabbids 2: Sparks of Hope. The sequel to the hugely popular 2017 game will arrive on October 20 directly on Switch. Bayonetta 3 also showed the tip of its nose, presenting various companions of our beloved witch like Luka the journalist, Viola or Jeanne the witch of the Umbra, and confirming its release for October 28, 2022.

We can also note the upcoming arrival of Resident Evil Village on the console, obviously via cloud, and its DLC The Winters Expansion on December 2. Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7 will also join Village on the cloud. We continue in the big Japanese franchises with Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 Reunion which has also confirmed its release on December 13 on Nintendo Switch, and which is presented as a remake with new graphics, a new combat system and a new soundtrack original. Finally, Nintendo also highlighted the next episode of Kirby's adventures, with a presentation of Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. A local co-op adventure for up to 4 players on the same console, expected on February 24, 2023.

But the star of the show was Zelda Breath of The Wild 2, presented after the conference in a new trailer. The game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will be released on May 12, 2023. A little surprise that Nintendo had in store for us and which had something to excite fans, who finally know when to continue their epic quest in the open world. of Hyrule. We were able to see some glider sequences, an ascent in the skies of Hyrule which will constitute a whole new universe to discover, and many small details which we explore in more depth in our article.