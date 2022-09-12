Nintendo Direct: Where to Watch the Switch Games Show?

A new appointment was given to us by Nintendo this Monday, a Nintendo Direct of just over forty minutes to watch live with Linternaute.

[Updated September 12, 2022 4:42 PM] Nintendo hasn't had a huge presence at the summer video game festivities, preferring to reserve its announcements for its own events. The good news is that this event is coming very soon, with an upcoming Nintendo Direct scheduled for Wednesday, September 13 at 4:00 p.m. A broadcast of about forty minutes which should be entirely dedicated to the studio's winter outings. We should therefore not wait for news of highly anticipated titles like Breath of The Wild 2

Well the answer to this question is quite short, you can watch it live just below (video link coming soon), or directly on Nintendo's official YouTube page.

As often, we can legitimately ask ourselves questions about what Nintendo intends to present to us this Tuesday afternoon. Lots of crazy rumors were circulating about Breath of The Wild 2's return to the limelight, just over a year after its last trailer, but it looks like Link and Zelda aren't appearing again anytime soon. Nintendo continues to cultivate the mystery around this extremely awaited title for fans, scheduled to be released in 2023. However, forty minutes of broadcasting represents a hell of a lot of information and trailer, so why not hope for a return of our heroes? 'Hyrula?

As for the rest of the news, we can logically assume that it will be a question of Splatoon 3 tomorrow. The game is currently a hit in Japan and represents the best launch in the studio's history with no less than 3.45 million copies sold in one weekend. But that's not all, with the arrival of Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope and the next Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, expect the return of our favorite heroes whether mustachioed or electric.