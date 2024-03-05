Nikki Haley withdraws from US presidential race, but refuses to support Donald Trump

Donald Trump's very last rival in the Republican primary threw in the towel this Wednesday, after the Super Tuesday debacle. Nikki Haley has not, however, announced that she is rallying to the billionaire's cause…

The day after Super Tuesday, marked by the expected victory of Donald Trump in 14 of the 15 states that voted, and after a silence that was notable to say the least, Nikki Haley finally spoke this Wednesday, March 6. The only candidate in the Republican primary still in the running against former US President Donald Trump, the one who was US Ambassador to the UN has announced that she is dropping out of the race.

“The time has come to suspend my campaign,” declared Nikki Haley during her press conference. "I said that I wanted the Americans to make their voices heard. That's what I did. I have no regrets," added the 52-year-old candidate who nevertheless assured that, even if she were no longer a candidate, she would not stop “using [her] voice to defend the things that [she] believes in.”

While the race for the White House is now between the two candidates of the last American presidential election, with Joe Biden for the Democrats and Donald Trump for the Republicans, despite her withdrawal, Nikki Haley has not announced that she is ranked behind the latter. “It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those within our party and beyond who did not support him,” she argued. Claiming to have always been “a conservative Republican” and to have “always supported the Republican candidate,” Nikki Haley decided to make an exception. “Margaret Thatcher gave good advice by declaring that you should never follow the crowd, but always form your own opinion,” said the woman who saw herself as a candidate of the “new generation” facing a 77-year-old Donald Tump. years. A well-felt jab aimed at the billionaire. And Nikki Haley tackles: “Politics is about rallying people to your cause, not distracting them from it.”