Nigeria - Cameroon: a shock in the round of 16 of the CAN! TV broadcast, compositions... Match information

The round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations begins this Saturday. After a poster pitting Angola against Namibia earlier in the day, two contenders for the final victory face each other at 9:00 p.m.: Nigeria and Cameroon. Probable lineups, TV broadcast... Discover all the information about this clash.

After the groups, it's time for the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations where the final phase begins with a shock! This Saturday evening, two contenders for the coronation on February 11 face each other: Nigeria and Cameroon. The Super Eagles came second in their group behind Equatorial Guinea despite two victories. For this poster, José Peseiro will be able to count on his executives Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi in particular. At a press conference, the Nigeria coach did not hide the importance of this meeting against a historic opponent: “It is a complicated match, of course. The two countries have won the CAN eight times, cumulatively. It's a match for history, against a great team. But Cameroon will also play against a great team. We know what we have to do to win. We must not concede goals, score at least one , and pass. For that, you have to play with enthusiasm, determination, concentration. You have to make as many sacrifices as possible to run, fight, play. And in the end, have fun."

On the Cameroonian side, the Indomitable Lions needed a miracle to reach the round of 16 of the CAN. Third in Group C before the last match, Cameroon beat Gambia (3-2) with two goals in the final minutes of the match. Today in the final phase, Karl Toko-Ekambi and his partners do not want to miss their chance. Glory of Cameroonian football, Rigobert Song projected himself in a press conference on this new competition which awaits its players: In sport, we stay on the positive things and we correct the negative a little. So, I think that with the three matches that we have already been able to play, I have reached a point where, today, I no longer have the right to calculate. I no longer calculate anything. I want to approach this competition, already, in relation to what happened in the last match and by correcting what went wrong. Everything was not perfect and you have to improve every day. My players are aware of this. I know what needs to be done so that I can do everything possible tomorrow (Editor's note: Saturday) to be able to obtain a positive result. When you know you are in danger, you are no longer in danger. So we are no longer in danger."

The kickoff of the round of 16 of the CAN between Nigeria and Cameroon is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at 9:00 p.m. at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

Holder of the TV rights to the CAN, BeIN Sports 1 will broadcast the poster between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions.

If you want to watch the clash in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations between Nigeria and the CAN on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIN Sports website.

Nigeria : Nwabali (G) - Aina, Bassey, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey - Iwobi, Onyeka - Chukwueze, Osimhen, Lookman.

Cameroon: Ondoa (G) - Castelletto, Wooh, Tolo - Mbiayi, Ntcham, Anguissa, Yongwa - Toko Ekambi, Aboubakar, N'Koudou.