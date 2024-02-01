Nigeria - Angola: TV channel, time, composition... Information from the first quarter-final of CAN 2023

Nigeria, one of the favorites for this CAN 2023, faces Angola this Friday February 2 in the first quarter-final of the competition.

Nigeria is now the favorite for this CAN 2023 after the elimination in the round of 16 of big teams like Morocco and Senegal. The Super Eagles were, moreover, imperial in the previous round against Cameroon (2-0) as they had been in the group stage. “We are going to face a tough team. We have to do our best to beat them,” assured Nigeria coach José Peseiro.

Opposite, Angola has nothing to envy of its opponent of the day. Indeed, the Angolans have still not lost in the competition and have only won a series of victories since the draw against Algeria at the opening of the competition (1-1). Their big victory against Namibia in the round of 16 (3-0) should comfort them before this high-level duel. “Whoever reaches the quarter-finals must aim to go as far as possible, and the furthest possible is to reach the final and, obviously, to put themselves forward as a candidate for victory,” said Antelopes coach Pedro Goncalves .

The match between Nigeria and Angola will begin at 6 p.m. this Friday, February 2. The meeting will take place at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

This Nigeria – Angola will be broadcast on Bein Sports 1. The broadcast will begin half an hour before this first quarter-final of CAN 2023.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this Nigeria - Angola will be on MyCanal. You must have a subscription to be able to follow the match.

Jose Peseiro's Super Eagles should be in full force for this meeting. The coach could then renew a starting eleven which has been working well since the start of this CAN 2023. The probable XI of the Nigerians: Nwabili - Ajayi, Ekong, Bassey - Aina, Onyeka, Iwobi, Zaidu - Simon, Osimhen, Lookman.

Opposite also the Angolans could play in a 4-3-3 with the same players because no injuries have been reported. Antelopes probable XI: Antonio - Afonso, Gaspar, Buatu, To Carneiro - Fredy, Show, Estrela - Gilberto, Mabululu, Gelson Dala

Nigeria is the favorite for this quarter-final against Angola on sports betting sites. On Winamax, the Super Eagles are at 1.70, the draw is at 3.20 and the Angolan victory is at 6.25. On Parionssport, the Super Eagles are at 1.64, the draw is at 3.30 and the Angolan victory is at 6.