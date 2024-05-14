Nice – PSG: a completely upset line-up for Paris

This Wednesday, May 15, OGC Nice hosts PSG in a late match of the 32nd day of Ligue 1. Winners in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, the Niçois will have to create the feat again to hope to enter the top 4 of the championship against Parisians deprived of its stars.

Postponed to give rest to Paris Saint-Germain, qualified in the semi-final of the Champions League, the match of the 32nd day of Ligue 1 will be played this late Wednesday evening between the Parisians who are already champions and the Aiglons who can still hope to win. qualify for C1.

Already champion, Paris Saint-Germain travels to the Allianz Riviera in Nice without any real challenge. For this match against the Aiglons, PSG presents itself with a disrupted eleven after the celebrations of its title of champion of France and its elimination in the semi-final of the Champions League. Voted best player in Ligue 1 on Monday evening, Kylian Mbappé did not train due to hamstring discomfort. Sick, Keylor Navas and Ousmane Dembélé, affected after a blow received, also skipped training. The three players should not be lined up. In a press conference, Luis Enrique left a clear message to his players: "The players will be there, present. This is something I told my players: no match is ordinary when you wear this jersey. PSG. These two matches don't give us anything more, but in ten days there is a Coupe de France final, we have to have competition in our legs to be well prepared. Each match must be played with very high standards. high. Not all players can play at PSG. The attitude, the commitment, the behavior must be at the top. Anyone who is not prepared for this, who has other priorities, does not interest me. and he won't play for PSG. It's a clear message. I want to see my team give their all. To be competitive, the team has to live up to the club and the fans. things like that, he won’t be at PSG in the future.”

Long second in Ligue 1 behind PSG, OGC Nice experienced a period of five games without a win between mid-February and mid-March, notably allowing Stade Brestois to overtake them. Now fifth in Ligue 1, the Niçois still have the opportunity to secure a place in the Champions League. For this, Francesco Farioli's players must perform the same as in the first leg and win against the French champions. At a press conference, the Italian technician was clear towards his players: we must not change their way of playing: "We know that if we want to continue dreaming, we need to win, but we will be focused and aware that the match will last 90 minutes. We must not get carried away by a possible frenzy if we score early. Whatever happens, we must not lose our balance. We must have great motivation but also lucidity and keep a cool head. for such an important match.

The late match of the 32nd day of Ligue 1 between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain kicks off on Wednesday May 15 at 9:00 p.m. at the Allianz Riviera in Nice. Ruddy Buquet will be the referee for this meeting.

Holder of Ligue 1 TV rights with Prime Video, Canal Foot will broadcast the poster between the Aiglons and the Parisians. DAZN will also broadcast the match.

If you want to watch the late Matchday 32 Ligue 1 encounter between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to purchase a subscription on MyCanal or on the DAZN website.

Nice : Bulka - A.Mendy (ou Lotomba), Todibo, Dante, Bard - Sanson, Rosario, K.Thuram - Cho, Moffi (ou Guessand), Boga.

PSG : Donnarumma (G) - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Beraldo (or N.Mendes) - Zaïre-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha - Ramos, Kolo Muani, Barcola.