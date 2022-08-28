Nice - OM: schedules, probable line-ups... Match info

NICE-OM. Discover all the information on this poster for the fourth day of Ligue 1 between the Nice and the Marseillais on the Internet user's site. The game will be played this Sunday, August 28 at 3 p.m.

The Aiglons are still waiting for the click to finally launch their Ligue 1 season. This Nice - OM could be one as the rivalry between the two clubs grows from year to year. Lucien Favre's players have only taken two points in three league games. On the other hand, they have just obtained a valuable qualification for the group stage after a long fight against Tel Aviv (2-0 ap). Before this meeting, Lucien Favre above all wanted to defuse the rumors of tensions which plague the Nice club: "I am not at all annoyed. The transfer window, I know, is very difficult. It lasts until the end of August. I "I don't have a problem with that. We expect several players. But it's not easy. What's hard is to take good players. When they have a choice, they don't come to us."

As for OM, the start of the season is mixed. The Olympians started strong with a success against Reims (4-1) before drawing a more disappointing draw at Brest (1-1). During the last day of the championship, the men of Tudor managed to win, outnumbered, at the Vélodrome against Nantes (2-1). If in terms of accounts, the start of the season is rather good, the certainties in terms of the game are not there yet. "Nice is a club that has invested a lot, has strong players, it's very stimulating to face a team like that. I've always liked this type of match, even when I was a player, I hope the players will have the right state of mind," said Igor Tudor at a press conference.

The Nice - OM match will start this Sunday, August 28 at 3 p.m. It will take place at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

The meeting between Nice and OM will be broadcast on Prime Video. The referee of the meeting will be François Letexier

The only streaming broadcast for this Nice - OM will be on Amazon's digital platform, Prime Video. To attend this match you must have the Pass Ligue 1 subscription.

Lucien Favre will have to pass for this Nice - OM of its young central defender, Jean-Clair Todibo who took a red card during the previous match just like the former Marseillais, Mario Lemina, also excluded during the last day. The Swiss technician will also have to do without Dolberg. Boudaoui is uncertain. Here is the probable Aiglons XI: Schmeichel - Atal, Daniliuc, Dante, Bard - Rosario, Ramsey - Stengs, Thuram, Gouiri - Delort.

Opposite OM also have a defender suspended with Samuel Gigot who was excluded during the last day of the championship against Nantes. Freshly arrived from Manchester United, Éric Bailly could be short to participate in this match. Gerson is also uncertain. Here is Igor Tudor's probable XI: Lopez - Mbemba, Caleta-Car, Balerdi - Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares - Ünder, Guendouzi - Sanchez.

According to the bookmakers, the Marseillais are very largely favorites of this Nice - OM. On Unibet, the Phocaeans are at 2.60 while the Niçois are at 2.68. The draw is at 3.55. On Parionssport, the Niçois are at 2.70, the draw at 3.45 while OM are at 2.55.