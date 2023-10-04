New Zealand - Uruguay: prediction, time, lineups... Match information

Last match of the group stage for these two teams and New Zealand will try to ideally prepare for their quarter-final against Ireland which should await them if successful this Thursday, October 5.

New Zealand must still validate its ticket for the quarter-finals even if the All Blacks should not be in great difficulty after having defeated Italy a little less than a week ago (96-17). The New Zealanders are currently second in Group A behind France, tied on points with Italy, and All Blacks coach Ian Foster expressed his distrust: "We are playing against a team that lost by the same score as us against France."

For its part, Uruguay will certainly try to limit the damage for its last match of this 2023 Rugby World Cup. The Teros won their last match against Namibia (36-26) after losing to the 'Italy and France with honors.

The New Zealand - Uruguay match will begin at 9 p.m. this Thursday, October 5. It will take place at Parc OL de Décines in Lyon.

It is TF1 which will broadcast this New Zealand – Uruguay. The experienced Wayne Barnes will be on the whistle for this penultimate poster of Group A of this 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow New Zealand – Uruguay this Thursday. Indeed, MyTF1 and MyCanal will also broadcast the match.

The two team compositions of this New Zealand - Uruguay are already known. Even if the ticket for the quarter-finals is not yet in the bag, Ian Foster made nine changes compared to the big success against Italy (96-17). Here is the All Blacks line-up: McKenzie - Jordan, Lienert-Brown, J. Barrett, Fainga'anuku - (o) Mo'unga, (m) Roigard - Cane (cap.), Jacobson, Frizell - Vaa'i, Whitelock -Lomax, Taylor, Tu'ungafasi

For his part, coach Esteban Meneses made six changes compared to the match won by his team against Namibia (36-26). Here is the composition of the Uruguayans: Silva – Mieres, Inciarte, Vilaseca (cap.), Freitas – (o) Etcheverry, (m) Arata – Bianchi, Diana, Ardao – Leindekar, Dotti – Arbelo, Kessler, Sanguinetti.

On sports betting sites, the New Zealanders are obviously the huge favorites for this meeting. On Betclic, the All Blacks have no odds, the draw is at 50 and the Uruguayan victory is at 40. No odds either for the All Blacks on Parionssport, the draw is at 80 and the victory of Los Teros is 100.