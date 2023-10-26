New Zealand - South Africa: channel, predictions, lineups... Info from the grand final!

After almost two months of competition, the 2023 Rugby World Cup will deliver its verdict this Saturday, October 28 with the poster between New Zealand and South Africa.

New Zealand finds itself in the Rugby World Cup final for the fifth time in its history. And his record at this stage of the competition is rather favorable to him with three victories against one defeat. To reach the final, the All Blacks had to defy the odds by defeating Ireland in the quarter-finals (28-24) before losing to Argentina in the semi-finals (44-6). “In history, it is often the best defending team that wins the World Cup,” declared the captain of the New Zealanders after the success against the Pumas.

For their part, the Springboks will play a fourth Rugby World Cup final and have simply not lost any. As for New Zealand, the South Africans are aiming for a fourth coronation in a Rugby World Cup. The knockout phase was difficult for Jacques Nienaber's men who had to get rid of the host country, France, following a narrow success (29-28) before doing it again against England (16-15). "It will inevitably be close. They are in great shape. When we look at their last matches, we see that we need to score them 30 or 35 points to be in the game," assured the Boks coach.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa will begin at 9 p.m. this Saturday, October 28. It will take place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

It is TF1 which will broadcast this huge rugby poster between New Zealand and South Africa. The very experienced Wayne Barnes will be on the whistle.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this New Zealand – South Africa. MyTF1 and MyCanal will also broadcast this final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

For South Africa, Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk make their comeback in the Springboks starting XV. The two players they replaced in the semi-final are out of the 23. Mannie Libbok and Cobus Reinach will watch the final from the stands. The Boks starting XV: Willemse - Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe - Pollard, De Klerk - Du Toit, Vermeulen, Kolisi (cap.) - Mostert, Etzebeth - Malherbe, Mbonambi, Kitshoff.

Very heavy will be ahead for New Zealand, but classic with in particular the last of several executives of the team. 15. B. Barrett, 14. Jordan, 13. R. Ioane, 12. J. Barrett, 11. Telea, 10. Mo'unga, 9. Smith, 8. A. Savea, 7. Cane (cap), 6 . Frizell, 5. S. Barrett, 4. Retallick, 3. Lomax, 2. Taylor, 1. De Groot.Substitutes: 16. Taukei'aho, 17. Williams, 18. Laulala, 19. Whitelock, 20. Papali' i, 21. Christie, 22. McKenzie, 23. Lienert-Brown.

On sports betting sites, the odds are particularly tight but New Zealand benefits from the favors of bookmakers. On Betclic, the All Blacks are at 1.75, the draw is at 20 and the South African victory is at 2.20. On Unibet, the New Zealanders are also at 1.75 but the draw is at 22.50 and the Boks victory is at 2.25.