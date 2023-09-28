New Zealand - Italy: the All Blacks can take the door! The shock to follow live

Shock in sight in this Pool A of the Rugby World Cup where this poster between the All-Blacks and the Squadra Azzurra looks like a final. TV broadcast, time... Discover all the information on this gala match.

In Pool A of the 2023 Rugby World Cup where the French XV currently occupies first place, the two candidate nations to reach the quarter-finals face each other this Friday: New Zealand and Italy. If the All-Blacks reacted well against Namibia (71-3) after the inaugural defeat against the Blues, Italy is second in the group after two successes and two offensive bonuses (52-8 against Namibia and 38-17 against Uruguay). This poster looks like a final for second place in the group. For the occasion, Ian Foster made nine changes to his line-up where only Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett kept their place. Sam Whitelock will make his return as he is expected to surpass Richie McCaw's caps record (148). Another return, that of Sam Cane. Last minute package before the match against the Blues, the usual captain of the Blacks will start on the bench against the Transalpines.

As for the Squadra Azzurra, this final against the All-Blacks is surely one of the most important matches in the history of transalpine rugby. In the event of a victory against New Zealand, Ange Capuozzo and his teammates would qualify for the quarter-finals by eliminating Brodie Retallick and company. For this gala poster, the Irish coach of the XV of Italy Kieran Crowley has changed his back line: Stephen Vanrey will form the hinge with Paolo Garbisi, until now aligned in the center, while Tommaso Allan will start at the back. Nugget of Italian rugby, Ange Capuozzo will start on the right wing while Monty Ioane will be his left side.

This meeting is crucial in the future of the Blacks. If they lose, Ian Foster's men will be eliminated from the competition and the match between France and Italy will decide first place in the group. For the Blacks, it would take at least an improved draw to survive. Another scenario, a three-way tie is impossible. In the event of a three-point draw for the Blacks, the Kiwis should then hope for an enhanced victory against Uruguay and a zero-point defeat for Italy against France to qualify.

The kickoff of the 2023 Rugby World Cup group match between New Zealand and Italy is scheduled for Friday September 29 at 9:00 p.m. at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon (France). Matthew Carley (England) will be on the whistle.

Holder of TV rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup with M6 and France 2, TF1 will broadcast the poster between New Zealand and Italy.

If you want to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup match between the All-Blacks and the Squadra Azzurra on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to create an account on MyTF1.

New Zealand: 15. B. Barrett; 14. Jordan, 13. John, 12. J. Barrett, 11. Telea ; 10. Mounga, 9. Smith; 7. Papali'i, 8. Savea (cap.), 6. Frizell; 5. S. Barrett, 4. S. Whitelock ; 3. Laulala, 2. Taylor, 1. Tuungafasi.

Italy : 15. Allan ; 14. Capuozzo, 13. Brex, 12. Morisi, 11. Ioane; 10. P. Garbisi, 9. Varney ; 7. Lamaro (cap.), 8. L. Cannone, 6. Negri; 5. Ruzza, 4. Lamb; 3. Riccioni, 2. Nicotera, 1. Fischetti.