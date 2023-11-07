New weather alert: floods still feared this Wednesday

If Pas-de-Calais is no longer on red alert, five departments remain on orange flood alert for the day of Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

After the Ciaran and Domingos storms, a return to normal does not seem to be happening right away in France. If Météo-France revised its forecasts in the afternoon on Tuesday, ending in its 4 p.m. bulletin the red alert which was in force in Pas-de-Calais, five departments still remain on orange vigilance. Are concerned: Gironde, Dordogne, Charente, Charente-Maritime and still Pas-de-Calais.

And the situation is not expected to improve for the day of Wednesday November 8, 2023. These same five departments remain on orange alert for floods tomorrow. Due to the nature of this meteorological phenomenon, no end of watch time has been brought forward at this stage. In its latest bulletin, Météo-France reports regular rain and showers. These "circulate over the Somme and the southern half of Pas-de-Calais. In the south of Pas-de-Calais, they are currently of low activity with accumulations of around 1 to 3 mm over the last 3 hours,” said the official meteorology and climatology service in France at 4 p.m.

Still according to Météo-France, the pattern of showers was expected to continue "throughout the day towards the Bay of Somme and the south-west of Pas-de-Calais, particularly affecting Montreuillois (Canche basin) ". The establishment reports showers which could continue in places "until the second part of the night in the west of Pas-de-Calais". And Météo-France mentions additional accumulations "of the order of 20 mm (locally up to 30 mm) in Montreuillois (Canche basin), 5 to 10 mm towards Boulonnais (cours de la Liane and cours upstream of the Aa)". As for inland Flanders (Yser basin), “activity remains low with accumulations which do not exceed 1 to 5 mm”, further details Météo-France.

Note that in addition to the five departments placed on orange alert, 14 will be on yellow alert for floods or rain-flooding on Wednesday, compared to 16 on Tuesday. These are the North, Calvados, Manche, Indre-et-Loire, Vienne, Deux-Sèvres, Vendée, Corrèze, Cantal, Aveyron, Lot , Lot-et-Garonne, Gers and Landes. The alert concerning the Somme and Seine-Maritime this Tuesday will be lifted on Wednesday.