New Volkswagen Tiguan: design, photos, equipment... All the information

It was in Paris on September 19 that Volkswagen unveiled the Tiguan III. With a modified silhouette, new hybrid engines and a revisited interior, the German compact SUV intends to remain one of the leaders in its segment.

[Updated September 21, 2023 at 2:26 p.m.] Huge commercial success for Volkswagen, the Tiguan has sold more than 7.6 million copies worldwide since leaving the factory in 2007. September 19, 2023 at Paris, the German manufacturer presented its third generation compact SUV, which will arrive on our roads at the end of winter 2024.

Faced with French competition from the Peugeot 3008, the new version of which was presented a week earlier, and the Renault Austral, the Tiguan III aims to climb back up in sales, which was ranked in 2022 - therefore at the end of its career for the Second generation Tiguan - in 20th place among the best-selling SUVs in France.

To achieve this, Volkswagen engineers did not decide to revolutionize a profitable model. However, the new Tiguan adopts a new silhouette, less sharp than in the past, and continues to move upmarket in terms of its equipment. Enough to attract new customers?

Volkswagen unveiled the Tiguan III on September 19, 2023 in Paris. Find all the details in images by clicking below to discover our slideshow.

With undisputed success since its first version in 2007, the Tiguan was not intended to undergo major transformations. Four years after the restyling of the Tiguan II, Volkswagen has however chosen to bring several new features, both to the exterior and interior of the SUV. Here are the main ones.

We will still have to wait before discovering the 100% electric Tiguan. We have known since the beginning of the year that Volkswagen is planning its release for 2026, and is more than ever considering keeping the name of its flagship SUV (ID.Tiguan) rather than calling it ID.3 X. In the meantime, the manufacturer German presented the Tiguan III with exclusively thermal engines, micro-hybrid engines and plug-in hybrid engines. The next Tiguan will retain the 2.0 TDI block in 150 and 193 horsepower. The gasoline engine, also turbo, will offer powers of 204 and 265 horsepower but doubt remains about its availability on the French market due to the ecological penalty penalties.

In mild hybridization (48V), the future SUV will develop 130 and 150 horsepower, compared to 204 and 272 horsepower for the two plug-in hybrid engines which will be based on a 115 horsepower electric motor and a 19.7 kWh battery. With a capacity increasing by 9.1 kWh compared to the previous version, the battery will, according to the manufacturer, allow it to reach 100 kilometers of 100% electric range. This is twice as much as with the second opus of the Tiguan!

Unveiled at the very end of summer in Paris, the new Tiguan will be marketed from February 2024.

No information has yet filtered out on the future price list for the third generation Tiguan. If the old version is currently sold from 36,200 euros, the new Tiguan will necessarily cost a little more. Its entry-level price, therefore for gasoline engines, has been set at 36,000 euros in Germany, its country of origin. We can therefore think that the price of the SUV will start around 40,000 euros in France, perhaps a little lower.